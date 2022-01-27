Sarah Hyland's High-Low Routine Includes Vitamin D, Chocolate, and Aquaphor

Sarah Hyland is someone with whom you could easily spend hours on end. The actress seems like she'd be down for everything from diving into intimate stories, sharing beauty secrets, and generally chatting openly and honestly. In short, she's precisely how she presents on social media: unequivocally, transparently herself. She'll tell you exactly how she's feeling and which products she's loving (or hating) on a day-to-day basis. She's basically America's big sister.

If you've kept up with Hyland's journey (from Modern Family star to co-founder of a wellness brand), it probably feels like you grew up with her. She's experienced some of her toughest moments in the public eye, including going through several surgical procedures for her kidney dysplasia, but through it all, never fails to stay grounded. In fact, it was on her health journey that Hyland first began experimenting with self-care, which is how she established her routine.

This focus on taking care of her body from the inside out, led to her joining the Sourse team. "As a huge advocate for health and wellness, I started as an organic fan of the brand, but after observing the benefits of the products, I knew I had to get involved," says Hyland of the company, which specializes in delicious, vitamin-infused chocolate. "I approached the brand with ideas for new products, which ultimately became the Beauty and Mood Bites—I can't wait for more of my ideas to hit the shelves!"



To celebrate the collaboration, Hyland sat down with Byrdie to share all the products she can't live without along with the way her health journey has changed her beauty routine. Keep reading for all the details.

The One Beauty Product She Always Has on Hand



"I always have a nude lip color on me. Whether it's tinted lip balm, lipstick, or lip liner. My favorite is the Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick ($20). I just feel like that always gives me confidence—although I’m not sure why anymore since I’m always wearing masks in public. Also, I always carry Sourse Mood Bites ($34)—they have vitamin D—on me because they keep me balanced and stress-free."

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream $20 Shop

The Best Beauty Advice She's Ever Received



"When it comes to beauty, I have always valued taking care of my body from the inside out. The best advice I’ve received is to not only focus on physical health or beauty but mental health as well. Also lots of water. Oh, and make sure to take your foundation down to your neck. I use the Merit Complexion Sticks ($38) because they're so easy to brush on, blend, and go. Apparently, I have a lot of advice."

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick $38 Shop

The One Beauty Look That Makes Her Feel the Most Like Herself



"I love my natural curls, but also love changing my color up every once and awhile. I’m not really good at doing both hair and makeup, so I tend to stick to something natural. But always have lots of the best mascara. My go-to is the Ilia Limitless Lengthening Mascara ($28)."

Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara $28 Shop

The One Thing She Always Does Before Bed



"Wash my face and apply my Olay Collagen Peptide Hydrating moisturizer ($39)."

Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer $39 Shop

The One Project She's Most Proud Of Right Now



"I am so proud of my involvement with Sourse because it has stemmed from a genuine love for the brand and products that I believe in. I was passionate enough about getting involved with as Co-Founder and Creative Director. I’ve been working with the brand since March so it’s been amazing to see the two new products and designs finally come to life!"

Sourse Mood Bites $34 Shop

The One Beauty Product She Uses The Most



"Aquaphor. It can be used in a variety of ways—first aid kit, lip balm, glossy eye. I don't go anywhere without it. In fact, I have a giant vat of it in my bathroom right now."

Aquaphor Healing Ointment $19 $14 Shop

The One Way She Practices Self-Care



"I love to spend time doing some shadow work with intuitive journaling, taking a bath, and working with my tarot decks."

The One Wellness Tip She Swears By



"I pay attention to clean ingredients that are proven to work from the inside out. I love Sourse Beauty Bites ($34) with biotin! I truly can't live without biotin because my medication can cause my hair to thin. What better way to treat my hair than with a sweet little treat?"

