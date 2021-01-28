6 Things to Know About Dior's Newest Makeup Ambassador, Sam Visser

Even if by some chance you haven't heard the name Sam Visser, you certainly know his work. You've seen his immaculate, meticulous makeup designs on every model and It-girl from Paris to L.A. You've seen it in magazines, on red carpets, album covers and music videos, and featured on the timelines of everyone from Ariana Grande to Alexa Demie to Janet Mock and Bella Hadid. One quick scan of Visser's tagged Instagram photos and you'll see his disciples number in the thousands, quick to tag him in fan art, recreations, and inspired interpretations of some of his signature looks. And they're not just into his makeup, either. Visser has carved out a glossy, gritty aesthetic that presents itself in the DNA of everything he touches, from broader creative concepts to the actual makeup itself, and how he chooses to document and present his perspective on beauty. Is it any wonder there are those who call him the next Kevyn Aucoin?

In coming months, we'll see even more from 21-year-old Visser as he steps into a new position with the legendary house of Dior as their newest US Makeup Ambassador. The role will allow Visser to take on even more eye-popping projects and daring red carpet moments, all under the masterful watch of Peter Philips, the Dior Creative Director who just completed a 360-degree overhaul of the brand's most iconic products.

To celebrate this match made in visual heaven, we're rounding up everything to know about Visser, the most noteworthy name in makeup.