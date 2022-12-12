Iskra Lawrence's Saltair Delivers Laid-Back Luxury for Everyone

Most beauty brand founders have an "aha moment" that leads them to launch their line. But for Saltair founder Iskra Lawrence, there were many. “With my background in the fashion industry, there was a lot of work to be done with inclusivity,” says the U.S.-based British model and influencer. “I was body shamed as a model. I had an eating disorder in my teenage years. The fashion industry had that ceiling because of size. I always saw the value in allowing people to be themselves and feel welcome and... part of something.”

But Lawrence was also thinking beyond the modeling world. “Because of the way consumerism is, it's really hard to create a sustainable brand at the right price point,” she says. “I knew one day I wanted to create a brand that enabled me to use everything that I learned not just about my relationship with myself, but [from when] I was working with big billion-dollar brands like American Eagle for seven years. I set myself into marketing meetings; I gave them a lot of ideas for the messaging, store concepts, and even how to train store associates. So I had this knowledge and drive to have ownership of a brand because I knew if I did, then I could actually have the impact and not have someone say, 'oh that's a nice idea, but we're not able to do this because of the bottom line.'”

As Lawrence was considering all these factors nearly three years ago, she found out she was pregnant—and knew her life would change. “I really started thinking what is the end goal,” she says. “I don't want to be modeling forever. I knew the brand was something that I was going to build.” Then she was hit hard with postpartum depression. “I started to lose the will to shower, to look after myself—I was just wearing robes,” she recalls. “Obviously, it was simultaneously disruptive for my self-esteem, because it was also during a pandemic and I moved to a completely different state. There was a dark gray cloud over me where I was not looking after myself.”

The shower became Lawrence’s sanctuary, where she didn’t have to deal with a screaming baby and could take five or 10 minutes to cleanse herself, reset, and get ready for the day. “That became really, really important,” she recalls. “But as I was getting sent these PR packages and getting so excited for makeup and skincare brands, they just didn't have the same excitement about bodycare. I thought about the impact of looking after my body with products that either excited me or took care of my skin or made me feel goddess-like and gorgeous and smelled good.” That’s when she realized there was a serious white space in bodycare.

A friend connected Lawrence with Ben Bennett, the founder of Los Angeles-based brand incubator The Center. She shared her vision of an exciting bodycare line that stood for something more, with sustainability front and center. “We talked it over and I said it needs to be an escape,” Lawrence says. “It needs to be something that literally forces me to go and look after myself because it's so chic, has such good ingredients, and is luxurious. But somehow we have to make this inclusive. That's what my brand has always been about. I do not want someone to get excited about it and then see the price tag and think wow, that's not fair. I don't feel welcome or invited here... it has to feel chic and elevated, but still accessible and inclusive.”

Soon Saltair was born. All the brand's bottles feature pumps to make them more accessible, delightful scents that uplift and mood boost, and bottles made from aluminum (which has more lifecycles than recycled plastic). Early on, customers were complaining about the dings and dents that aluminum bottles are prone to. But Lawrence seized the opportunity to pivot and make that a good thing. “We embrace our dings and dents—we call it bottle positivity,” she says. “We really want to be as sustainable as possible. It doesn't make sense to ship something new because that's extra carbon emissions. We don't want people to waste product. I thought about my own story, and I was like, well, I embrace the dings and dents on me. And it was kind of cute. People resonated with it. We have improved our packaging without adding plastic since then, and though they might still get [dented], you have to embrace it—because perfect doesn’t exist.”

As for the name Saltair, it came from Lawrence’s self-care evolution. “After my experience of feeling at war with my body and myself [for a long time], when I found that peace, it was [during] those moments where you completely feel present with yourself,” she says. “That to me is when I've got my toes in the sand, when I can hear the waves crashing, when the sun's kissing my skin, when I can smell the salt air. It's that moment of freedom of not worrying if someone's looking at you or what size you are, if that bikini didn't fit that you wanted to wear or whatever, just canceling out that noise and being about you in that moment, being present. I feel like our products gift people that moment of pure, intentional 'this is for me.'”

