10 Celebrities Who Prove Salt and Pepper Hair Is Always in Style

When it comes to salt and pepper hair, men nowadays find themselves at an advantage. What used to be thought of as a sign of age, even previously referred to as “prematurely gray,” the salt and pepper hair men’s trend has attained a certain status as one of the most sought-after hairstyles for men, as more and more guys embrace their silvery locks.

“To me, salt and pepper hair represents maturity and wisdom,” says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. “Oftentimes, there is a want to hide the natural aging process as much as possible, but this kind of hair color embraces that and celebrates the real, natural you. This can be extremely liberating for those who are looking to make a statement against standard beauty norms. Honestly, it's a bit of a cool factor!”

One burning question a lot of guys pursuing the salt and pepper hair men’s trend have concerns the difference between gray hair and salt and pepper. According to Robert-Jan Rietveld, grooming expert and co-founder of Reuzel, the answer comes down to numbers. “Over 75% gray is more silver fox, while between 25-75% gray is salt and pepper.”

Perhaps the most alluring thing about salt and pepper hair is how good it looks on the guys who have it, from Ryan Reynolds to Barack Obama, but as Frederic Boudet, a stylist at Cedric in New York City, explained, it’s not just the hair that makes the man. “These styles work for each man individually, not because of their salt and pepper color, but because the styles complement their face shape, hair texture, and overall aesthetic. As a stylist, when you look at someone, you don’t only look at their hair; you look at the whole package. Hair is a component of style, not just the hair on one’s head.”

So, to better understand the salt and pepper hair men’s trend, let’s take a guided tour through 10 celebrities known for their salt and pepper style and find out from our team of experts why each works so well and how to get the look at home.