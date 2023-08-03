What Is Sallow Skin? Dermatologists Explain How to Treat and Prevent Dull, Tired Skin

Maintaining healthy, radiant skin can be challenging, and sometimes, our skin can appear a bit dull. However, if your skin constantly seems lackluster and pale, you may be experiencing sallow skin. Sallowness can be caused by various factors—from medical conditions to lifestyle choices. However, it's a skin condition that can often be corrected with the proper routine and habit changes. Ahead, we tapped two board-certified dermatologists to explain everything you need to know about sallow skin, from the causes to treatments.

What Is Sallow Skin?

Sallow skin is a skin condition that "refers to loss of complexion and overall skin vitality," according to Dr. Mian. It typically affects those with lighter skin, causing the natural complexion to change appearance. "Skin can have a yellowish/brownish hue and look dehydrated, dull and gray, with less vascularity and plumpness," Dr. Mian notes.

What Causes Sallow Skin?

"The most common causes of sallowness are dehydration and anemia," Dr. Mian explains. However, there are a host of factors that can lead to sallow skin:

Medical conditions: Sallow skin can be brought on by a medical issue (like anemia), according to Dr. LoGerfo. "Anemia decreases circulating oxygen which can be apparent on the skin," she says. "The result of anemia is pale, yellow, sallow, or a dull complexion." Vitamin deficiencies can also cause sallow skin, particularly a lack of vitamins A, B12, C, D, and E.

Smoking: "Smoking is detrimental to your skin because it contains many harmful substances," Dr. LoGergo says. "Cigarette smoking accelerates skin aging, decreases collagen production, dismantles skin's elastic fibers, makes free radicals, constricts blood vessels, and reduces vitamins and nutrition to the skin."

Stress: Stress and insufficient sleep are other lifestyle factors that can lead to sallow skin. "We know that the importance of sleep is vital for our functioning on so many levels," Dr. LoGerfo says. "We realize that insufficient sleep or poor sleeping habits have been shown to have negative consequences on the body, which theoretically can change hormone levels and contribute negatively to your health—all of this can have an undesirable impact on your skin. Hormones, neurotransmitters, and cytokines can also be altered by a lack of sleep, and all can influence skin cells."

Excess sun exposure: It's no secret that photoaging, premature skin aging from prolonged and repeated exposure to the sun (UV light), can wreak havoc on the skin. "These changes occur in addition to normal chronological aging," Dr. LoGerfo notes. "Photoaging, not chronological aging, produces a lot of changes we see in skin. Features of photoaging include fine and coarse wrinkles, pigmentation changes (e.g., spots and freckles), rough skin texture, spider veins, redness and blotchiness, sagging and loss of skin elasticity, as well as sallow skin."

Dehydration: If you need yet another reason to drink enough water, sallow skin is one of them since dehydration can cause the skin to look dull. "Being dehydrated means that your body's water content is reduced, which in turn can make skin dry and lackluster," Dr. LoGerfo says. "Over time, skin can lose its brightness and look sallow." Dr. Mian adds that it's recommended to drink about two-thirds of your weight in ounces daily.

How to Prevent and Treat Sallow Skin

The first step is taking a look at your lifestyle. Consider if you're not getting enough sleep and water, then correct those habits if necessary. "Hint: If your urine is dark yellow, you are likely dehydrated," Dr. Mian says. "Clear or light yellow indicates adequate hydration."

Dr. Mian also advises reevaluating your diet to ensure you're getting enough nutrients. "Make sure you eat a well-balanced diet, with plenty of colored fruits and vegetables. For example, red peppers and green spinach are great sources of vitamin A and iron. Increasing vitamin C intake can also brighten the skin."

Additionally, she says exercising can be a huge help. "Getting your blood pumping can help deliver fresh nutrients to your skin and stimulate lymphatic flow, the system that gets rid of waste and byproducts from cellular processes in the body," she shares.

Once you've addressed your lifestyle habits, assessing your skincare routine is important. If you are not properly hydrating your skin, that will lead to a dry, dull complexion. "I think the best way to treat sallow skin is to have a good skin regimen including cleansing twice a day, exfoliating, toning, moisturizing, and wearing sunscreen daily," Dr. LoGerfo says. "Certain treatments like lasers and light devices, microneedling and chemical peels can also help rejuvenate the skin, increase collagen formation and cell turnover."

When to See a Professional

Since an underlying medical problem can cause sallow skin, Dr. LoGerfo says it's especially important to seek expert medical care when physical symptoms accompany your sallow skin or if you have sallow skin for a month or longer.

"If you are eating a well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and drinking enough water, yet still have sallow skin, seeing a doctor is a good idea," Dr. Mian adds. "Certain hormonal imbalances, liver malfunctions, or other gastrointestinal conditions can cause sallow skin, in which case a [a medical examination] would be warranted."

The Final Takeaway

Sallow skin (i.e., dull skin with a yellow/brown hue) can be caused by various medical and lifestyle factors. Thankfully, it can often be treated and/or prevented. In most cases, avoiding sallow skin ultimately comes down to living a healthy lifestyle. "You can do your part to prevent sallow skin by eating a nutritious diet, getting enough sleep, wearing sunscreen, not smoking, getting enough rest, [avoiding stress], and taking an active part in your health," Dr. LoGerfo says.