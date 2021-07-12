Saint Jane's New Cream Makes My Skin Feel Like Flower Petals

As a child, whenever someone brought flowers to our home, I would pick off the petals when my mother wasn’t looking and rub them between my fingers. I was transfixed by their soft and feathery texture. Casey Georgeson, the founder of Saint Jane Beauty, wants to capture that feeling for your skin.

Saint Jane’s new Hydrating Petal Cream uses a combination of CBD, hyaluronic acid, and floral essences to make your skin petal-soft. “Petals maintain their beauty through hydration,” Georgeson explains to me. “We wanted the cream to be dewy and plumping and silky, but very delicate and featherweight.”

In the summertime, many of us ditch our heavy winter creams and reach for more lightweight moisturizers. Personally, I have a hard time finding a formula that quenches my skin for more than a few hours while keeping grease at bay. Georgeson experienced similar challenges. Most of the creams on the market she’s tried fall into two categories: heavy formulas that sit on top of the skin to lock in moisture and products that dry down (and end up pilling). Petal Cream’s long-wear gel texture is her solution. The “petal finish” lasts for hours—with the promise of no pilling, ever.

Best For: All skin types (can be paired with oils if your skin is on the dry side) Uses: Lightweight, long-lasting hydration Price: $68 Byrdie Clean: Yes About the Brand: Saint Jane Beauty launched in 2019 with their first skincare product, the Luxury Beauty Serum, and has since expanded to body care and makeup. All their products are formulated with CBD, which they test four times—three times higher than the industry standard. Other Saint Jane Products You’ll Love: Luxury Beauty Serum, The C-Drops, Luxury Body Serum

The Formula

Saint Jane’s Luxury Beauty Serum was my first serious foray into CBD skincare. Since then, I’ve fallen in love with both the brand (and the ingredient itself) for calming my hormonal acne. CBD helps my skin tolerate ingredients that have great benefits but can also be irritating—for example, the intense 20% dose of Vitamin C in Saint Jane’s C-Drops ($90) or when I’ve overdone it with acids.

But CBD’s benefits for skin are more than anecdotal. Numerous studies show how CBD can treat inflammatory acne, increase hydration, and decrease free radical damage. “It’s a supercharged botanical with powerful antioxidants,” Georgeson says, “in fact, more powerful than Vitamin C or Vitamin E.”

Courtesy of Saint Jane Beauty

Some of the other ingredients include:

Hyaluronic Acid: The formula uses 1% pure hyaluronic acid, which allows for a much higher percentage (10%) to reconstitute in the moisturizer for penetrative hydration.

The formula uses 1% pure hyaluronic acid, which allows for a much higher percentage (10%) to reconstitute in the moisturizer for penetrative hydration. Vitamin C: It lightens brown spots, promotes collagen production, and makes your sunscreen work better.

It lightens brown spots, promotes collagen production, and makes your sunscreen work better. A blend of ten flower essences: Some of these include Hibiscus Tea Peptides (“Hibiscus is known as nature’s Botox,” Georgeson says), Pink Lotus (for calming, plus it contains AHAs), Mimosa (for soothing), Honeysuckle and Rosemary (for their anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties), and Frangipani (for a light, approachable scent).

The Review

This is my new favorite summer moisturizer. First, the product delivers on its petal-soft promise. I use Differin most nights, which dehydrates my oily skin but is totally necessary to keep my hormonal acne at bay. Most moisturizers for oily skin can’t give me the hydration I need, but heavy-duty creams make me look sweaty in the summer. Petal Cream’s gel texture is the perfect blend—it dries down for long-lasting hydration and radiance throughout the day. Though I have to be careful what acids I combine with Differin, the AHAs never irritate my skin.

For daytime use, Georgeson suggested I try one to two pumps of product, and that’s been perfect for my skin, though drier skin types can use up to four pumps. The product can also be used as a makeup primer, and the priming properties remind me a little of First Aid Beauty’s Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer. The texture grips the skin and makeup the same way. I mixed a pump with my IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream to sheer up the coverage, and the application looked so seamless that this is now my go-to way to apply natural, formal makeup.

At night, I lock in the Petal Cream with the brand’s Luxury Beauty Serum. The oil keeps me from waking up feeling flaky and tight but doesn’t clog my pores. Luxury Beauty Serum and other oils should go on after the Petal Cream.

Saint Jane’s Hydrating Petal Cream launches on July 13 on their website.