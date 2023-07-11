If you’ve ever spent a moment on #FashionTok, then you know Favorite Daughter is the place to find all things quiet luxury. The brand has a cult following, with thousands of TikTokers clutching their hauls, noting that the brand’s The Favorite Pant ($218) works for any occasion, whether it’s a work meeting or a brunch with friends, and fits practically everybody like a glove. Favorite Daughter was founded by two sisters, Erin and Sara Foster, whose style is a blueprint for dressing as you come from old money.

Of course, an outfit is never complete without a killer beat, and the Foster sisters just teamed up with beauty brand Saint Jane to create the Saint Jane x Favorite Daughter Lip Oil Duo ($50). “Saint Jane is one of our favorite beauty brands, so when we thought of doing a lip oil, they were our first choice,” says Erin.

Lip oils are basically what happens when makeup and lip care collide: Much like a high-impact lip gloss, a lip oil can provide a pigmented flush of glossy color. Furthermore, lip oils are typically made from skincare ingredients that work to nourish, hydrate and plump the lips. The Saint Jane x Favorite Daughter Lip Oil Duo is packed with vitamin C to provide antioxidant protection, chamomile to soothe the lips, and aloe to provide long-lasting hydration. “Saint Jane has perfected, in my opinion, the marriage between a clean product, an effective product, and the most gorgeous packaging on the market,” reveals Sara—and this sentiment shines in the collab. The Saint Jane x Favorite Daughter Lip Oil Duo comes in a gorgeous (and highly giftable, JSYK) floral box that includes shades Calm and Chaos.

There’s something alluring about a makeup look that calls for fresh skin and a simple lip, and there’s no denying that now, with the Lip Oil Duo, the Foster sisters have both down pat. We’ve ogled at their luminous skin before and had to know which products and techniques they use to help their skin radiate. Ahead, everything that Erin and Sara Foster puts on their face.

Saint Jane x Favorite Daughter Luxury Lip Oil Duo $50.00 Shop

About Their Skin

Erin: My skin is always on the dry side, and I really struggle with dark spots. But I eat pretty clean and never go to bed with makeup on, so I take pretty good care of it.

Sara: I’m obsessed with my skin more than any other organ in my body. I am a firm believer in taking care of the inside first, outside second. My main focus is plumping, not stripping, so I lean into products that build instead of strip.

How They Got into Skincare

E: Our mom was always into skincare—she would give us facials when we were teenagers—and let us use all of her new products. She has always told us to take care of our skin, and to never forget that whatever you put on your face, you should also be putting on your neck!

S: Our mom taught us that our skin starts at our chest. She was always educating us on the importance of taking care of your skin and most importantly, never going to bed with a drop of makeup on.

Their Morning Versus Nighttime Routine

E: My morning routine is pretty low-key—no washing, only rinsing, and I like to add face oil to a lighter moisturizer. At night I go with heavy moisture cream and some retinol every few days.

S: I have extreme routines that differ. Vitamin C in the morning, never at night. Retinol at night, never in the morning. Sunscreen in the morning. But overall, cleansing and toning with an essence is a step I will never skip at night.

How Their Skincare Routine Evolved Over Time

E: I used to wear way too much eye makeup! I thought I could simply not leave the house without eyeliner—that I looked weird without it. I look back at the photos and have to laugh at them now. I’m much less self-conscious these days, thank god. And for skincare, I would say I rarely embrace a new product to add to my regime; it takes time to see if something is working for you, so you have to be a bit loyal.

S: I’ve definitely added more active ingredients and am more aware of those as I've gotten older. This is why I invested in the company Exponent Beauty, which are the most active, potent serums on the market.

The Product That Made the Biggest Difference

E: Exponent Beauty Retinol.

S: Exponent Beauty Vitamin C.

The Best Skincare Advice They’ve Receieved

E: Ask your friends to tell you if you ever start to look weird!

S: Your face starts in between your boobs. Everything you do up there, you do down there, so start your skincare there.

Their Most-Used Products

E: Osea Advanced Protection Cream.

S: Allies of Skin Hydrating Cleanser.

The Product that’s Been in Their Routine the Longest

E: Hand cream; I can not stand having dry hands.



S: Sunscreen. Saint Jane makes an incredible one—The Luxury Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing Face Sunscreen SPF 30 is a must-have.

Their Latest Skincare Obsession

Erin: All the new Exponent serums are my current obsession.

S: The Lyma Laser.