Saie and Reformation Teamed Up to Create The Perfect Rosy Highlighter

You can spot a true Ref Girl’s effortlessly chic style almost a mile away, usually by her silky sundress or square-necked bustier. Reformation puts elegant simplicity at the forefront of its styles, leaving little room to wonder as to why the brand’s designs pair so well with a no-makeup-makeup look. Well, you can now rock the Reformation look from head to toe—the clothing brand has teamed up with cool-girl beauty brand, Saie, to release the High Glow Liquid Highlighter ($28), in the shade Ref Rose.

The Brands

Since its genesis in 2009, clothing brand Reformation has been on a mission to prove that fashion and sustainability can coexist, even for the most trend-driven people. Reformation has been carbon-neutral since 2015, and the brand ran the first sustainable factory in Los Angeles, creating its designs with dead stock and eco fabrics.

Similarly, sustainability is a core value for beauty brand Saie, and the brand holds Climate Neutral, Carbon Neutral Club, and Leaping Bunny certifications to prove it, as well as a partnership with 1% for the Planet. Founded by beauty veteran Laney Crowell in 2019, the brand has since been committed to offering clean—yet cool—beauty alternatives to its customers, effectively banning 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients commonly found in cosmetic products.

The Inspiration

Reading “Saie x Reformation” just seems natural, since there’s a ton of overlap between the brands' customers. Saie shares that the inspiration behind High Glow Liquid Highlighter was truly a marriage between the two brands, as well as two of Saie's bestselling products. "High Glow is inspired by Saie’s cult favorite Dew Blush and Glowy Super Gel. Combined with the moisturizing gel-cream texture of Dew Blush and lightweight, illuminating properties of Glowy Super Gel, the product’s formula is truly luscious and one-of-a-kind."

And as for where Reformation comes into play, the shade, Ref Rose, is a shimmery rosy pink that was created to match Reformation’s holiday offerings, which includes silk dresses, tops, and vintage styles.

The Product

Now, this is Reformation’s first-ever beauty partnership, which makes sense as to why Saie created a brand-new formulation. High Glow Liquid Highlighter offers a shimmery dusty rose pigment that works as a highlighter on all skin tones. You can tap it on cheeks or eyelids, as well as mix into foundation for an all-over glow.

The formula contains skincare actives to add an immediate glow while amping up the skin’s dew-factor over time—mulberry extract brightens the complexion and lightens hyperpigmentation; elderberry extract offers antioxidant protection to help with moisture retention; and evening primrose moisturizes the skin, as well as offering anti-inflammatory benefits gentle enough for people with rosacea-prone skin.

Whether your upcoming dry winter skin needs a boost of hydration or you’re looking for something that will make your shimmery holiday looks pop, you’ll want to grab a hold of this piece of sustainable-fashion-meets-beauty history. High Glow Liquid Highlighter is available in select Reformation stores, including its Melrose, Los Angeles, Yorkville, California, Notting Hill, London, and Soho, New York locations for $28 while supplies last. And if you can’t make it in-store, grab your glow online at saiehello.com and thereformation.com.