We Put Saie's Glowy New Foundation to the Test

Don’t get it twisted: no-makeup makeup looks still require makeup (it’s literally in the name). The goal is just for it to appear as though you’re not wearing an ounce of product on your skin, which is why many forego using foundation to avoid an unnatural finish. However, if you’re looking for the coverage of a foundation that's compatible with a glowing, no-makeup vibe, you’ll want to try Saie’s latest Glowy Super Skin Foundation ($40), which was formulated to enhance what you've got—not cover it up.

Ahead, everything you need to know about the launch, plus team Byrdie's honest reviews.

The Inspiration

Hot off the heels of the glass-skin movement, Saie launched in 2019 and was an overnight success. After releasing its first run of products, Saie quickly launched its Glowy Super Gel ($28), one of the most sought-after radiance-enhancing products that can be used as a makeup primer, mixed with foundation, or on its own for a dewy finish. Considering the success of the Glowy Super Gel, it only makes sense that the brand would want to expand the Glowy Super family with an equally dewy foundation. Saie calls the Glowy Super Skin Foundation its biggest launch yet, revealing that it took over two years to formulate. The foundation provides the same mirror-like glow as Saie’s other hero products, but now with added coverage.

The Formula

Whereas traditional foundations generally use water as a base, the Glowy Super Skin Foundation is made up of a whopping 85% skincare serum alongside the pigments. Inside this foundation is Saie’s proprietary Hydrobounce Complex, which includes a mix of cross-linked hyaluronic acid which can deliver five times more hydration than traditional hyaluronic acid, non-equilibrium hyaluronic acid to support the skin’s barrier while hydrating it, polyglutamic acid to plump the surface, and rice bran peptides that help brighten the skin and provide antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits. This foundation also includes squalane to lock in hydration and create a long-lasting dewy finish.

Saie is committed to providing clean beauty alternatives that work for various skin types and lifestyles, so the Glowy Super Skin Foundation is vegan and formulated without synthetic or natural fragrances, essential oils, gluten or dimethicone.

This foundation’s finish is unlike anything Saie has release before, as it has a lightweight fluid texture and a medium coverage that’s flexible and moves with you throughout the day. It comes in 36 shades with a range of undertones, and can be applied with your fingers, a makeup sponge, or Saie's newly-released The Base Brush ($26).

The Reviews

Isabella Sarlija, News Writer

Isabella Sarlija

When I first pumped the Glowy Super Skin Foundation onto the back of my hand, I let out an audible, “oh,” due to teensy amount of product that was dispensed. I don’t wear foundation every day, but when I do, I typically wear about half a pump to create a veil of coverage over my complexion—I appreciate that this foundation lets out a just bit of product at a time, making the usage less wasteful for people like me. The next thing that shocked me was its texture: the Glowy Super Skin Foundation feels like water on the skin, and although I assumed this meant that coverage would be low, as I buffed it into my skin with a sponge, I was able to even out my skin tone, cover old scars, and even brighten my undereyes. I will say that the coverage is on the lighter side of medium, so if you like a true medium-to-high-coverage finish, you’ll want to pair this with a concealer. Conversely, if you appreciate a no-makeup makeup approach (with a product that doesn’t crease, BTW), this’ll probably be your new favorite pick.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine Phillips

I don’t wear foundation too often but when I do, I tend to reach for light-medium coverage that makes my skin glow. This new launch from Saie Beauty is virtually weightless and the shade match is truly the best match I’ve had with a foundation in a long time—this literally looks like my skin. A little truly goes a long way, which is perfect for me but it is buildable if you’re looking for more coverage. Overall, this is my new go-to foundation until further notice.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

I really, really wanted to love this foundation—I'm a huge fan of the brand and the description sounded right up my alley—but my final review lands me firmly in the "like" camp. I'm obsessed with the way it feels on my skin—like a serum upon application and then pretty much nothing—and the glowy finish is really pretty (especially in photographs). I typically love a true medium coverage since I have a lot of hang ups about my lingering acne scars, but this fell more into the light-medium category. When I used enough product to get the coverage I feel comfortable with things started to get bunchy and weird, so I'll just be reaching for it on my most natural makeup days. I'll also note that because of the high skincare concentration it works best with minimal products on your skin, so try it with just an SPF for the smoothest results.

Eden Stuart, associate editor

Eden Stuart

Not gonna lie: At first, I was a little suspicious of this one, since it came out of the bottle pretty runny. But this was a good reminder not to judge a foundation by its first pump, because once I applied it—with my fingers, then smoothing things out with my BeautyBlender—it sat beautifully. The feeling is lightweight, the finish is definitely glowy, and I'd say the coverage is solidly medium. (It did a pretty good job of blurring my hyperpigmentation.) I can see myself reaching for this one throughout the spring and summer, especially on days when I have outings or events. Note: I have combo skin and I did feel the need to powder my t-zone, but that's far from a dealbreaker for me.