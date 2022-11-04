Saie Beauty Teamed Up With 37 Brands to Fight for Abortion Rights

On June 24, 2022, the country experienced a major shift with the reversal of Roe. v. Wade, which ensured the constitutional right to an abortion in all 50 states. Thousands of people have already felt the consequence of this reversal, and are now unable to access an abortion in their home state, no matter their circumstances.

Plenty of beauty brands have already shown their support for abortion rights, but the fight continues with an industry-wide initiative spearheaded by Saie Beauty's founder, Laney Crowell. The Every Body Campaign taps 36 other brands to come together and support SisterSong, a national organization that has been advocating for reproductive justice for people of color since 1997. While their mission hasn’t changed, SisterSong is fighting harder than ever for those who have been heavily affected by abortion bans.

Crowell knew this needed to be big, which is why the Every Body Campaign worked closely with 37 beauty brands on behalf of SisterSong, and, ultimately, on behalf of all people in dire need of an abortion. The Every Body Campaign teamed up with the following beauty brands (listed alphabetically):

Alpyn Beauty, By/Rosie Jane, Caliray, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Fable & Mane, Freck Beauty, Furtuna Skin, Glow Recipe, Hatch Mama Beauty, Herbivore Botanicals, The Inkey List, Iris&Romeo, Josie Maran, Jouer Cosmetics, Kate McLeod, Keys Soulcare, Kinfield, Kopari, Live Tinted, Make Beauty, Maude, Megababe, Mented Cosmetics, Nécessaire, Nette, The Nue Co., The Outset, Pacifica, Phlur, Prose, Saie, Tenoverten, Topicals, Veracity, Versed, W3ll People and Youth to the People.

Each participating brand has re-packaged their bestselling products in green cartons—an homage to the green bandanas worn at abortion rights demonstrations—to be sold on The Every Body Campaign's website (they're also available on each brand's individual site). You can shop your favorite eye serums, resurfacing masks, and highlighters with 100% of profits going directly to SisterSong.

“At Saie, our mission first and foremost is to feel good and do good for people and the planet,” Crowell said in a statement. “As a mother of two daughters, I couldn’t sit back and feel helpless with our rights on the line. I’m grateful and encouraged that so many like-minded brands jumped at the chance to participate, partner, and contribute to the Every Body campaign. It’s our responsibility to use our platforms to advocate for the right to govern our own bodies and create incredible change.”

Other participating founders echo her sentiment. "This campaign is important because collectively we are powerful!” Alicia Keys, Keys Soulcare founder, said in a satement. “I love how this brings together unique brands and voices across the beauty and wellness industries to bring awareness to the important work SisterSong is doing. Wellness is to truly care for the whole self—body, mind, and spirit—and every individual should have governance over their whole self.”

While there's certainly more you can—and should—do then buying a beauty product, it's a small step in bringing abortion care to those who need it most. Shop some of our favorites from the campaign below, or check out the entire collection on everybodycampaign.com.