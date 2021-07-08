Saie Beauty's New Balm Bronzer Is So Dewy That I Skipped Highlighter

Bronzer is the unsung hero of summer beauty. A good bronze can warm up your skin, add color, depth, and dimension—and provide some light coverage for when you're trying to go minimal on makeup. It’s a classic beauty essential and one that snags a top spot on our shelves every year when the weather gets warmer and the days get longer.

That being said, avoiding the drying, patchy formulas of the past (we'll never forget the powder bronzer craze in the early aughts) is crucial. And the newest launch from Saie Beauty wants to do just that. Sun Melt ($28), a lightweight, creamy balm, has a velvet finish and guarantees a "radiant, dewy effect." With a host of hydrating ingredients promising an effortless glow, we knew we had to try the new bronzer from Saie. Read on for all the products details, including our honest review.

Saie Beauty Sun Melt ABOUT SAIE BEAUTY: Saie is a clean beauty brand best known for its efficacious and chic products that contain clean and environmentally-friendly ingredients. BEST FOR: All skin types. USES: Add color and glow to skin. KEY INGREDIENTS: Grapeseed oil, colloidal oatmeal, elderberry, glycerin BYRDIE CLEAN?: Yes PRICE: $28

The Brand

Saie Beauty isn't just known for its sustainable packaging and clean beauty mission. The chemist-backed products are also easy-to-use and meet high-performance standards. The brand was founded on the idea that beauty lovers shouldn't have to choose between clean ingredients and exceptional cosmetics. The line is made for everyone: from the skin minimalist to the makeup maximalist. Think dewy highlighters infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, tinted moisturizers you can apply with your hands (that stay on for hours). And their latest drop, Sun Melt—already a site bestseller—is no different.

The Ingredients

With a total of four shades, the cream bronzer melts into the skin. The lightweight formula is infused with ingredients you probably recognize from your skincare routine. Grapeseed oil, one of the star ingredients, is high in omega 6 fatty acids and ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It’s both hydrating and firming without clogging pores.

Colloidal oatmeal, everyone's favorite skin soother, is also on the list of ingredients. This infusion makes the cream bronzer ideal for eczema, acne, and psoriasis. Elderberry, which acts as an anti-inflammatory superfruit, also calms the skin. Lastly, glycerin provides some major moisture for a healthy dew. It hydrates deep and helps prevent future dryness.

The Application

Here's a quick primer on bronzer if you've neglected this beauty product in the past: for an effortless glow, blend your Sun Melt with your Big Brush ($25) along your cheeks up to your temples in a "C" formation. Be sure to use a light hand when grabbing products and blend, blend blend. Apply it lightly on the nose and anywhere on your face where the sun hits naturally.

The Review

Chinea Rodriguez

I love bronzer, and while I use cream formulas for most of my products, I tend to grab powder bronzer. Powder formulas are easier to work with—especially when it comes to layering and blending. So, I was a little skeptical of this balm formula. With the heat and humidity, I’m also reaching more for makeup that doesn’t feel like makeup.

Thankfully, this bronzer goes on light and is easy to build up and blend without overdoing it. It’s also dewy enough that I skipped highlighter. It's not heavy on the skin—I'd compare the consistency to a highlighter balm. My tip: grab this product if you have dry or combination skin because of the silky finish. I'll be using this in all my dewy summer looks.