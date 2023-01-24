Whether your dark under eyes are from staying out too late, not getting enough sleep, or have good ‘ole genetics to blame, you’re not alone in wanting to cover them up. Saie Beauty, the clean beauty brand behind cult-favorite products like Slip Tint and Dew Blush, graced us with a solution to our under eye troubles: the Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer. The popular under eye concealer came out last year and very quickly captured the hearts of beauty lovers everywhere with its hydrating, brightening, and blurring formula. The only caveat? It was only available in nine shades—until now.

While there’s nothing wrong with swatching a few different shades on the back of your hand like a paint palette to create a custom color (we all do it!), Saie just released six new shades to ensure more skin tones can find their perfect matches. Each of the new shades is scattered throughout the range, ensuring more coverage for a larger variety of undertones. According to the brand, the lightest shade in the lineup is now HB Half, a “very light with neutral undertones,” while HB Ten (“rich with golden undertones”) is now the darkest shade. Other newcomers include HB One + Half, HB Three + Half, HB Five + Half, and HB Seven + Half, which ought to be especially good news for those that fall in between two shades.

Where to Buy Saie Hydrabeam

Sephora

The Saie Hydrabeam Concealer contains plenty of skin-enhancing ingredients—like hydrating squalane and glycerin, plus brightening cucumber and tomato extract—that work in tandem to enhance the look of under eyes. The smooth, super-blendable formula feels whipped to the touch and is only made better when applied with the easy-to-use cone-tipped applicator wand.

It’s great for all skin types, even sensitive ones. In our picks for the best concealers for sensitive skin, we crowned the Hydrabeam formula as the best for sheer-to-buildable coverage. Though it may sound counterintuitive to apply a sheer concealer over dark circles, the gentle formula actually blurs and brightens skin (rather than completely hides it) and imparts a dewy, radiant finish. My coworker Jill Di Donato, a Senior Commerce Editor here at Byrdie, loves the concealer for this reason. “I hate opaque concealers that can make skin look chalky. This stuff, on the other hand, is just the right consistency for the under eye area,” she says. “It’s creamy enough that it doesn’t crease and it suppresses puffiness when I’m dehydrated or exhausted. It’s so easy to blend with a finger—I never have to buff it out, it just melts right into my skin in a cinch.”

To apply, twist the top of the applicator wand to loosen it from the concealer. Then, gently dab the concealer on any areas you want to address and blend with either a finger, makeup brush, or sponge. Though the name suggests it can only be used under your eyes, feel free to blot it anywhere you want a tiny bit of coverage.

If this drop is anything like the original launch, the Hydrabeam Concealer won’t be on shelves for long. Snatch your shade before they sell out (again).

