These Are the Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 SAG Awards

Our favorite celebrities are all glammed up for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Actors like Jamie Chung and Cynthia Erivo made it clear that social-distancing doesn’t mean you can’t bring the drama to a virtual red carpet. From colorful eyeliner and bold haircuts to social justice statements, see the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2021 SAG Awards.
Jamie Chung
Lady in red! We can’t keep our eyes off of Jamie Chung's elegant red dress and super soft beauty look. Celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler gave Chung loose, bouncy hair and blonde highlights inspired by classic American style and 1980s Calvin Klein. After using Leonor Greyl's Voluforme ($36) for hold, Eclat Naturel for healthy ends, and Laque Souple ($36) for the finishing touches, Butler says Chung's retro-yet-modern curls "just fell into place."
Chung also made a powerful social justice statement with her "Stop Asian Hate" clutch by Edie Parker.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington is serving up mermaid glamour for this year's SAG Awards. Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez perfectly matched Washington's blue eyeshadow to her beaded gown and finished off the look with Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara ($10) to withstand a poolside photoshoot.
Lily Collins
We’re loving Lily Collins’s pink, gem-encrusted gown (and Peter Pan collar!). The Emily in Paris star also rocked her signature full brows, a simple berry lip, and one sleek blowout.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo, as always, looks like an actual goddess. Makeup artist Terrell Mullin gave the London-born actress a natural look featuring luscious lashes and radiant skin.
Hairstylist Coree Moreno also made sure the actress and singer’s signature cut looked flawless.
Audrey Grace Marshall
Outstanding Performance nominee, Audrey Grace Marshall, glowed in an elegant sheer dress with delicate floral detailing. Her eyeliner, courtesy of Suva Beauty’s UV Taffies Palette ($25), added a gorgeous pop of neon to the overall look.
Mindy Kaling
Celebrity makeup artist Janice Kinjo gave SAG presenter Mindy Kaling a bold blush and berry lips for the awards ceremony. She used BeautyCounter’s Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick ($32) in Raisin and few dabs of Beyond Gloss in Clove ($29) for a glossy look.
Jurnee Smollet
The Lovecraft Country star exudes sophistication in Zuhair Murad. Posing in a grandiose fuschia gown and layered jewels, the 34-year-old actress kept things simple with slick-backed tresses styled by Nikki Nelms and neutral makeup and a bold eye by Emily Cheng, courtesy of Chanel Beauty.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman created the ultimate fantasy with a whimsical fishtail braid. According to hairstylist Kylee Heath, the look was inspired by her Armani dress. "We wanted her hair to be pretty and easy," she explains. "To ensure hold and add extra shine, I used Phillip B. Anti-Frizz Formula ($42) and spritzed a generous amount of the Jet Precision Control Hairspray ($38) to tame any unwanted frizz and fly-aways."
She added, "Since we wanted the look to be effortless, I finished by pulling the braid gently apart and spraying a small amount of hairspray in it to make it look worn-in."
Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin of The Crown debuted an edgy, new look at the SAG Awards, courtesy of hairstylist Daniel Martin. We're calling this the "modern Diana."
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan and her luminous skin brightened our night. The Bridgerton actress worked with makeup artist Neil Young to get her otherworldly glow. Using Iconic London's Seamless Concealer for coverage, Young also accentuated the high points of her face with a dab of Illuminator in Champagne Shimmer ($40).
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco is definitely ready for spring in this fuschia moment. Hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein complimented the floral embellishments of Cuoco's gown with a wet and flirty updo. To keep the hair looking dewy, Rubenstein applied Healthy SexyHair Love Oil ($23) before styling her hair into a twisted top knot with french hair pins.
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren allowed minimalist makeup to serve as a backdrop to statement accessories. The star's makeup artist Jo Strettell prepared her skin with L'Oreal's Age Perfect Fragrance-Free Face Moisturizer ($25) for a hydrated base.
The actress finished her look with a neatly-styled bun placed at the crown of her head.