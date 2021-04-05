These Are the Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 SAG Awards

01 of 12

Jamie Chung

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lady in red! We can’t keep our eyes off of Jamie Chung's elegant red dress and super soft beauty look. Celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler gave Chung loose, bouncy hair and blonde highlights inspired by classic American style and 1980s Calvin Klein. After using Leonor Greyl's Voluforme ($36) for hold, Eclat Naturel for healthy ends, and Laque Souple ($36) for the finishing touches, Butler says Chung's retro-yet-modern curls "just fell into place."

Chung also made a powerful social justice statement with her "Stop Asian Hate" clutch by Edie Parker.