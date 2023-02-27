The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards can feel like the second cousin of Hollywood Award shows. It doesn't have the history of the Oscars or the performances of the Grammys. But, this year felt different. It could be because of Zendaya's long-awaited return to the red carpet (she made her first appearance since September at the NAACP Image Awards the night before), or the amount of fashion girlies in attendance (Jenna Ortega! Julia Garner! Quinta Brunson!), or perhaps we're still riding the high from Ariana DeBose's slay of a performance at the BAFTAs the weekend prior.

Whatever the reason, celebrities brought their A-game (and lots of diamonds) and made the awards a can't-miss event. Below, the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 SAG Awards.