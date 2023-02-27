The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

By
Erika Harwood
byrdie senior style editor erika harwood
Erika Harwood
Erika has worked in fashion editorial for over five years and has been Byrdie's senior style editor since 2021. She previously worked as a fashion writer for NYLON, Vanity Fair, and MTV Style.
Published on 02/27/23
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The SAG Awards can feel like the second cousin of Hollywood Award shows. It doesn't have the history of the Oscars or the performances of the Grammys. But, this year felt different. It could be because of Zendaya's long-awaited return to the red carpet (she made her first appearance since September at the NAACP Image Awards the night before), or the amount of fashion girlies in attendance (Jenna Ortega! Julia Garner! Quinta Brunson!), or perhaps we're still riding the high from Ariana DeBose's slay of a performance at the BAFTAs the weekend prior.

Whatever the reason, celebrities brought their A-game (and lots of diamonds) and made the awards a can't-miss event. Below, the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 SAG Awards.

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Zendaya is back to claim her spot as the number one red carpet darling. The actor wore a baby pink Valentino gown dripping in rosettes and, of course, jewels from Bulgari.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jenna Ortega gave a goth glam moment in a black Atelier Versace gown.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza gave bronze goddess in a sequin Michael Kors gown, complete with a slit and cutouts.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Julia Garner gave a new twist to the mermaid gown in a custom Gucci look that even included a plissé fin on the side.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Keeping with the nautical theme, Quinta Brunson wore a Jean-Louis Sabaji gown with a white sequined shell bodice.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Angela Bassett did the thing in a canary Giambattista Valli couture gown.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Limoncello was the color of the evening, with Viola Davis wearing a similar hue in Valentino. Our woman king!

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Michelle Yeoh added some always appreciated texture in Schiaparelli Couture.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Emily Blunt gave visions of spring in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Rooney Mara looked ethereal in an Alexander McQueen gown from spring/summer 2016.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a scalloped Louis Vuitton gown.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain embraced the 2023 Pantone color of the year in a magenta Zuhair Murad gown.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Just when you thought you were over a checked print, Ayo Edebiri sucked us back in with her Emilia Wickstead look.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson wore a pearl-embellished Carolina Herrera gown with a matching pearl handbag.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Kathryn Newton wore what is perhaps the runner up for color of the year, a digital lavender Carolina Herrera dress.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sometimes a snatched black dress will do it, as shown by Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera.

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy

 Amy Sussman / WireImage

Meghann Fahy kept it simple and sleek in a white cutout Ralph Lauren dress.

Britt Lower

Britt Lower at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Britt Lower dazzled in a sheer, sequined couture gown from Rahul Mishra.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Jennifer Coolidge looked like a rich '60s housewife in black Saint Laurent.

Hong Chau

Hong Chau at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Silk, lace, sequins, and an oversized bow. Hong Chau had it all in Fendi couture.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett looked like a Bond villain you'd want to root for in a snatched Armani Privé gown.

