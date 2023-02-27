The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards can feel like the second cousin of Hollywood Award shows. It doesn't have the history of the Oscars or the performances of the Grammys. But, this year felt different. It could be because of Zendaya's long-awaited return to the red carpet (she made her first appearance since September at the NAACP Image Awards the night before), or the amount of fashion girlies in attendance (Jenna Ortega! Julia Garner! Quinta Brunson!), or perhaps we're still riding the high from Ariana DeBose's slay of a performance at the BAFTAs the weekend prior.
Whatever the reason, celebrities brought their A-game (and lots of diamonds) and made the awards a can't-miss event. Below, the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 SAG Awards.
Zendaya
Zendaya is back to claim her spot as the number one red carpet darling. The actor wore a baby pink Valentino gown dripping in rosettes and, of course, jewels from Bulgari.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega gave a goth glam moment in a black Atelier Versace gown.
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza gave bronze goddess in a sequin Michael Kors gown, complete with a slit and cutouts.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner gave a new twist to the mermaid gown in a custom Gucci look that even included a plissé fin on the side.
Quinta Brunson
Keeping with the nautical theme, Quinta Brunson wore a Jean-Louis Sabaji gown with a white sequined shell bodice.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett did the thing in a canary Giambattista Valli couture gown.
Viola Davis
Limoncello was the color of the evening, with Viola Davis wearing a similar hue in Valentino. Our woman king!
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh added some always appreciated texture in Schiaparelli Couture.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt gave visions of spring in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress.
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara looked ethereal in an Alexander McQueen gown from spring/summer 2016.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a scalloped Louis Vuitton gown.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain embraced the 2023 Pantone color of the year in a magenta Zuhair Murad gown.
Ayo Edebiri
Just when you thought you were over a checked print, Ayo Edebiri sucked us back in with her Emilia Wickstead look.
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson wore a pearl-embellished Carolina Herrera gown with a matching pearl handbag.
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton wore what is perhaps the runner up for color of the year, a digital lavender Carolina Herrera dress.
Cara Delevingne
Sometimes a snatched black dress will do it, as shown by Cara Delevingne in Carolina Herrera.
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy kept it simple and sleek in a white cutout Ralph Lauren dress.
Britt Lower
Britt Lower dazzled in a sheer, sequined couture gown from Rahul Mishra.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge looked like a rich '60s housewife in black Saint Laurent.
Hong Chau
Silk, lace, sequins, and an oversized bow. Hong Chau had it all in Fendi couture.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett looked like a Bond villain you'd want to root for in a snatched Armani Privé gown.