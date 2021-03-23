Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

So I know it's a thing to describe very young but formidable talent as "wise beyond their years", a cliched thing. But try being in my position, describing the varied jobs and roles undertaken by 18-year-old Sadie Sink, and not say that. Most newly-minted adults aren't going head-to-head with certifiable heavyweight co-stars like Woody Harrelson. They don't helm one of Netlfix's biggest, most defining series (and keep its Pentagon-level script secrets). They don't star on Broadway and then seamlessly switch back and forth to screen to stage. And the certainly don't star in high-profile beauty campaigns, particularly for the house of Givenchy. Oh, but Sink has, and that's just a snapshot of her work. It takes someone who can balance on edge of workhorse and artist, a rare combination, but Sink does it masterfully—and beautifully.

After the announcement that Sink would be the new face of Givenchy's Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick, we figured it the perfect time to catch up with the fiery young star, find out what she's been up to lately, and grab some of her top beauty tips while we're at it.

Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Matte Lipstick in 35 $38 Shop

The One Thing Keeping Her Skin So Glowy:

I'm very diligent with my skincare routine and have found some amazing products that work well on my skin, but I’d say the most important step is to drink water and eat clean. You hear this all the time, but it really makes a difference.



The One Makeup Product She Can't Stop Talking About:

Right now I'm obsessed with Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet No. 35 ($38). It's a really vibrant shade of red and it's on heavy rotation in my beauty routine. I don't wear it every day, but it's the perfect touch for whenever I want to play around with my look and go for something bolder.



The One Thing She Does to Start Her Day Off Right:

I make myself a matcha every morning. I'm not a huge coffee drinker, but I have a serious matcha obsession and have to have one every morning.

Givenchy

The One Thing Bringing Her Joy:

I'm really enjoying being back on set. Being in quarantine and not being able to shoot for so long has made me love and appreciate what I do even more.



The One Thing That Keeps Her Grounded:

I think spending time around my family and friends. I'm lucky to have such a strong support system and spending time with the people I love most will always be very important to me.



The One Thing She's Looking Forward To Most This Year:

I have some cool projects lined up for this year that I'm excited to share with everyone. Outside of work, I’m really eager for Broadway to open back up. I have no idea when this will be but I’m so looking forward to it.

Givenchy

The One Best Beauty Tip She's Learned From the Pros:

Wear sunscreen!

The One Thing She Does To Unwind:

Every night after work, I’ll spend an hour or two on FaceTime with my mom or my friends. I love to catch up and talk about our days, so it’s one of my favorite ways to unwind after a day on set.