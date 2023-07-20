Sadie Sink's Trick for a Rosy Flush Doesn't Involve Blush

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Sadie Sink is all grown up. The 21-year-old actor first broke onto our screens as part of the Stranger Things gang of misfits in 2016, but over the past two years, she's proved she can stand on her own. She starred as a young Taylor Swift in the singer's short film "All Too Well," which became an instant cult classic, and got Oscar buzz for her role as Brendan Fraser's daughter in The Whale.

Now, Sink is making waves in the beauty world as an Armani Beauty Global Ambassador, kicking off the partnership in the Armani Sì campaign alongside Cate Blanchett. "It's my first time really stepping into the beauty space, and to do it with a brand as iconic as Armani beauty feels really special and also very organic," Sink tells Byrdie. "Makeup artists have been using the brand on me since I was like 15 years old and starting to wear makeup."

In honor of the partnership, we caught up with Sink to chat about her skincare essentials, the beauty tip she swears by, and the one thing she always does before bed.

The Way Armani Sì Makes Her Feel

"I think the fragrance has this elegance and sophistication to it. I kind of see Sì as my special occasion fragrance. If ever I'm going to something where I maybe need to be a little bit more refined and elegant, I pull it out—it just has this elegance to it while also still feeling very youthful and natural."

The One Skincare Essential She Loves

"In my bag, [there's always] a sunscreen of some kind. There's one [product] I've been using called the Blue Cocoon. It's by May Lindstrom. I've used it for about four years; it's been my staple. I guess [I use it] in the winter more so than anything, but I still use it in the summer even when my skin is oily."



The One Makeup Product Always In Her Bag

"Usually, it's a lip color if I choose to wear lip color that day. Or concealer, maybe—depends on where I'm going."

The One Beauty Look That Always Makes Her Feel Like Herself

"If I'm getting my makeup done, the more natural [the look is] is, the more confident I feel. I think that when I'm home and when I'm by myself and alone, I'm used to seeing my natural self. So, if I'm as close as I can stay to that, for red carpets or whatever, then I feel the most like myself and the most comfortable. But that being said, it doesn't mean you can't have moments where you're like, 'Oh, I want to do like a crazy eye or dramatic lip.'"

The One Beauty Trend She's Been Loving

"I'm very out of touch right now with the trends. I let my makeup artists inform me about what's going on and what looks we could maybe try. But I think recently, because it's summer, you can play with brighter colors, especially with blushes. That's something that we've been talking about."

The One Thing She Always Has on Hand

"I feel like I usually have a ridiculously sized water bottle of some sort. A good book because we do a lot of waiting around. And a pair of headphones."

Her Earliest Beauty Memory

"When I was around 13 years old, I went to Sephora for the first time, which was like a life-changing experience. I purchased—I forget what the brand was—but it was some kind of lip gloss or something. And I felt so special, and I would always keep it with me and put it on, and I felt so adult. That's probably my earliest memory. And what's amazing is that it really hasn't changed since then, as far as what I use on a daily basis."

The One Beauty Tip She Learned on Set

"I would say most of the makeup tips kind of come from a proper glam [team] when I'm going to a carpet. A lot of the time, I've noticed that the blushes that I wear are actually lipstick. So that was kind of a weird trick that I learned."

The One Thing She Does Before Bed

"I'm not very good at it, but I will try to either write or read every night. Writing, especially, I think it's important to have at least a sentence or something down to kind of capture the day. But I fall in and out of it a lot."