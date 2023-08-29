Sabrina Carpenter's Doodle Nails Are Fit for a Pop Princess

Aura nails are the manicure blessing everyone’s fingertips. Dua Lipa has worn them with a Barbiecore twist, Madelyn Cline tried a mismatched style, Megan Fox gave them a sweet cotton candy colorway, Emma Chamberlain created an icy iteration, and Sydney Sweeney made them edgy with black and red polish.



Most recently, Sabrina Carpenter wore a coquette aura manicure that was perfect for a pop princess on her biggest tour to date.



On August 27, Carpenter’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted photos of the singer's fresh set, which made its on-stage debut in Mexico City opening for Taylor Swift on her internet-breaking Eras Tour.



Their take on the trending manicure was more muted than most aura nails, however, with a dainty twist that made it uniquely Carpenter’s: cutesy light blue doodles on top of the faint aura. Each nail was short and rounded with a mostly glossy-clear base, except for the ultra-faint center of light blue pigment that created the aura effect. Each nail then had its own design on top; one with a big star and gemstones, one with two stars and gemstones, one with a filled-in heart, one with a bow and gemstone, and one with an open heart.

The faint aura effect was likely created with an airbrush, which is best left to the nail pros. However, nail artist Phoebe Cascarina previously told us that it's surprisingly easy to DIY a similar effect with the eyeshadow sitting in your drawer.



To create the look, you'll want to prep your nails just like any manicure. First, remove any nail polish that may be lingering with nail polish remover, then apply cuticle oil to soften and push back your cuticles. After that, cut and file your nails to the desired length and shape, then prepare your eyeshadow and polishes.



Start by applying a tacky base layer. "Cure this gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top," instructs Cascarina.



Then, use a brush to dab any eyeshadow color of your choice into the center of your nail, and it should stick to the tacky surface. "I did about three layers, slowly building up the eyeshadow product," she says. Following that, “Using a lighter shade of your chosen color, go around the edges and seamlessly blend it all together.”



Once blended, go over all of this with a top coat. Then, draw your cutesy designs with a coordinating nail polish color and a thin brush. After your drawings have dried, cover them in another layer of topcoat to seal them all together. Then, apply your gemstones with nail glue, and you will be serving pop princess on your nails.