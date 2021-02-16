This Free Virtual Series Is a Celebration of All Things "Black and Trippy"

While Black History Month offers a yearly opportunity to celebrate innovators and leaders, it also serves as an important time to reflect on the social injustices of the past and bring awareness of the generational trauma caused by decades of social injustice.

In hopes of accelerating the spiritual recovery of the Black community, The Sabina Project—a Black-led platform for psychedelic education and training—is launching a free week-long series highlighting inter-dimensional psychedelic explorers and educators from across the diaspora.

With the overall goal to ignite a dialog of self-care, self-love, and healing, the series titled AfroPsychedelia, will bring together cultivators, ceremonial guides, therapists, and healers to share their personal stories of transformation and self-discovery using Sacred Earth Medicine.

"The AfroPsychedelia series is a celebration of all things Black and trippy," explains Charlotte James and Undrea Wright, the founders of The Sabina Product, about the series streaming from February 15-19. "The psychedelic space is still at the token phase where BIPOC folx are typically asked to speak only on the topic of race. We wanted to flip this paradigm and have Black folx speaking on our expertise in the space, and sharing personal narratives of transformation."

In the virtual ceremonies, the pair are hoping that insight from the featured psychotherapists, mycologists, educators, and guides will leave viewers enlightened to heal themselves from the inside-out.

"We hope that folx who attend will learn from the expertise of the speakers," they tell us. "Psychedelic education is wellness. These medicines are not a magic pill, but if you come to them with gentleness and respect, they will accelerate your transformation and teach you what true wellness means."

They continue, "We are experts of our own healing and traditions. Education helps us return reverence to ancestral practice and leaning on these ancestral practices serves as a form of harm reduction for modern journers."

The series will touch on topics including the importance and role of elders, keeping yourself safe in wellness spaces, radical self-transformation, and building your intentional practice with psychedelics. "We hope it continues to shine a light on the beautiful BIPOC folx who are working to liberate not only themselves but their communities with these powerful medicines," they express.

To learn more about the program, register on the website: thesabinaproject.com.