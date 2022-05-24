The Tights, Eyeliner, and Crocs the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Can’t Live Without

There’s been a rumor going around the RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom for years that one day the franchise would launch an all-winners season, and hallelujah, the time has finally arrived. RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season seven premiered on May 20 and features a cast made up exclusively of past season winners including Jaida Essence Hall and Yvie Oddly, plus previous all-stars champions Monet X Change and Shea Coulee. They even roped in the winner of Drag Race U.K. season 1, The Vivienne.

If the trailers for the show are to be believed, this season will be all about glamor, poise, and drag excellence. And the looks! This is a group of queens that knows their way around both a designer showroom and a makeup counter, and it shows. These are gals who know what tights don’t rip, what makeup remover gets the job done, and what shoes offer the best relief after a long night in heels. Here’s the All-Stars’ guide to the beauty and fashion items that help them serve up eleganza every single night.

Trinity The Tuck, co-winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 4

“The one thing I cannot live without for my drag is MAC Pigment. It's literally like a Magic Eraser," says Trinity The Tuck. "I'm a super sloppy painter and it helps me fix everything. I don't know what I would do without it.”

Jinkx Monsoon, winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5

“For me it's Ben Nye stage cosmetics," says Jinkx Monsoon. "I use Ben Nye foundation and setting powder. Combine that with my Capezio tights, having learned drag essentially through theater and ballet. It feels like I'm still attached to my roots because everything I use is theatrical.”

Shea Couleé, winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 5

“I cannot live without NYX Epic Ink eyeliner, which is the absolute best liquid eyeliner, period," shares Shea Couleé. "I cannot live without Laura Mercier setting powder. It’s basically Photoshop in a can. I'm partial to Body Wrappers tights. They're amazing."

The Vivienne, winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 1

“As soon as I take my makeup off, I use Elements Beauty Balm. As soon as these heels come off, I put some nice fluffy sliders on. I’ve got a good old pair of AliExpress tights. Queens, if you need the link, I’ll hook you up. Oh, and Copydex, which is carpet and craft glue. All the queens in the U.K. use it for their eyelashes. P. Louise Bases come in every skin tone and every rainbow color. They do everything.” The Vivienne shares.

She also offers a hygienic pro tip. “Make a spray bottle with vodka and Zoflora, which is a disinfectant. When you're on the road, it might be four days until you get to do laundry, so before you put it all away in your suitcase, you should spray it, and it’ll kill the germs. It just keeps it fresh for a little bit longer. Some Queens need to hear that.” - The Vivienne

Raja, winner, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3

“I actually don't think I'm doing drag correctly. The only things that I need after are my Crocs," Raja tells us. "During and after, I need a bottle of sauvignon blanc.”



Monét X Change

“If you want to wear your legs bare but you have a few things that you want to hide, get flesh colored fishnets. Capezio sells flesh colored fishnets in every color from Jinkx to Bob [The Drag Queen.] They have every color that you need," says Monét X Change. “I just got into skincare over the past three years. So I always do my nice little skincare routine and use the Belif cleanser. I love the Guidance To Glow serum, so I’ll either use that or the Belif toner, and then I use Guidance To Glow moisturizer.”