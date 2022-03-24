Maluma Just Dropped a Miami-Inspired Clothing Line Fit For Royalty

Celebrity fashion brands, like their makeup and skincare counterparts, are ubiquitous. How could anyone possibly come out with something new, fresh, or exciting when it feels like we hit the peak over saturation, like, yesterday? When the announcement of Royalty by Maluma, the first apparel line from the 28-year-old superstar, hit my inbox my first thought was, "yeah, sure, why not." Maluma has been everywhere recently, be that online to his 60 million followers or alongside Jennifer Lopez in the recent Marry Me.

Maluma is cool. His style is bold and colorful and seemingly effortless. Attaching his name to a clothing line is a seamless fit. It's been marketed as inclusive and affordable, with a size range of XS to XXL and prices ranging from $39.50-$179.00, but would it be...good? I wasn't entirely convinced, and then I viewed the collection in person last month. I was stunned in the best way; the fabrics felt thick and durable, the cuts were thoughtful (the mini skirts are actually skorts, thank God), embellishments of pearls and rhinestones appeared intentional and tasteful, and the patterns and colors looked like something Maluma himself would wear (I mean, he has).

“Maluma’s impeccable sense of style and inclusive commitment to celebrating the beauty and sexiness of everyone whoever they are made him an ideal partner to collaborate with,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office, said in a press release.

And perhaps the best part of the collection is its versatility for everyone. While it isn't explicitly marketed as a gender-neutral line, it operates like one, which was no accident. The men's pleated trousers and short-sleeve sweaters and the women's faux-leather pants and cropped vest could have a place in anyone's wardrobe. The styles were designed to be fluid, able to be mixed and matched across their gender markers.

“The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection,” Maluma said in a press release. “Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day. In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy’s represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection, that I hope will inspire my fans to dream.”

Personal style has always been at the core of the Maluma brand. In the past he's worked with luxury labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Balmain, but the importance of forging his own look is always at the forefront.

"Today, fashion is too forced," he told British GQ last year. "People didn’t have social media back in the day and I think in 2021 people just follow the trends and want to buy the hype pieces. Today, everybody, whether that’s a celebrity or a non-famous person, is wearing the same shoes. People just follow the hype. I don’t want to get into that, so for my own image I look to people from the past, such as Prince."

"My style is always evolving. If you look back over the years, you can see that. And it will continue to evolve—I don’t want to become complacent with it," he added. "I want to always have fun with what I’m wearing, and there will always be an essence of me that shines through, but it will always look a little different."

And now, for the first time, his fans will get a little piece of that for themselves. Take a look below at some of our favorite pieces from Royalty by Maluma, and check out the full collection over on Macy's website.