Self-Development Coach Roxie Nafousi on How to Recover From Burnout

Roxie Nafousi says manifestation changed her life. The self-development coach discovered the practice during a critical point in her life—she was battling addiction. "I spent seven or eight years dealing with drug and alcohol addiction," she shares. "Throughout that time, I was suffering from depression. I had no self-worth. I just felt so lost."

Nafousi tried several means to help her become sober—including traveling to Thailand to practice 200 hours of yoga and meditation in 2018. However, it wasn't a sustainable solution. "I had all the hope to come back and be a new woman," she explains. "But I was taking drugs within 24 hours of returning to London. I had hit rock bottom."

Amid her desperation, Nafousi reached out to a friend who encouraged her to listen to a podcast about manifestation. "I listened to the podcast, and I realized that manifesting was all about self-worth," she says. "I started researching everything I could on manifestation."

This school of thought is far from a new concept, as it has roots in various religions and philosophies. But, as Gen Z and Millennials have become more vocal about wellness, the practice has gained immense attention in recent years. On social media platforms like TikTok, posts tagged #manifestation have over 22 billion views. Nafousi and millions of others have taken an interest in manifestation because of its emphasis on self-development. "It's a way of living," she points out. "It's about empowering yourself to be so full of self-belief that you make things happen. It's a practice that you live and breathe."

For Nafousi, manifesting involves perspective shifts and lifestyle rituals, like reciting affirmations, practicing visualization, and journaling. Implementing these habits has helped her shed negative patterns and embrace positive ones over the last four years. Nafousi is now sober, enjoying motherhood and a successful coaching career. "My life is completely unrecognizable," she says. "I thank manifesting for that. Through my pain, I realized I wanted to build a career where I could serve others."

Ben Rosser / Design by Tiana Crispino

Nafousi's desire to "help people find the light in themselves" led her to write her book, Manifest: 7 Steps To Living Your Best Life. The Sunday Times bestseller, which Bella Hadid was recently spotted holding, breaks down all of the self-discovery strategies she swears by. "I'm passionate about this book and its power to change lives," she says. "Everybody deserves to understand how powerful and limitless they are."

Following the October 18 release of Manifest, we caught up with Nafousi to get her perspective on all things wellness. From manifestation strategies to overcoming burnout, she shared several insightful thoughts that will help us all live our best lives. Ahead, find all of Nafousi's tips.

How to Recalibrate Your Mind

"We have low and high vibrational emotions. High vibrational emotions are love, gratitude, joy, and peace. Low vibrational emotions include shame, guilt, fear, and envy. One of the steps in the book is about turning envy into inspiration. We all experience envy, and we often pass it on as judgment. For example, we may see a couple engaging in PDA and criticize them. However, we can use those feelings to show us the parts of ourselves that still need healing. We can shift our mindset and say things like, 'I can't wait to be that passionate with my partner whenever the time is right.'

Another way is to practice gratitude. I keep a 'positivity journal.' In it, you write down every good thing that happens from when you wake up to when you go to bed. I did it for two weeks, and it honestly changed my whole mindset. It helps you train your brain to look for the good in your life."

How to Form a Healthy Relationship with Positivity

"People often say, 'It's not healthy to feel this pressure always to be high vibe.' I agree, as there are days when bad things happen. But it's not about ignoring those feelings and only being positive. It's about validating our feelings and being compassionate, giving ourselves a chance to reset. We need to allow ourselves to feel the full spectrum of emotions. However, I always say there's a fine line between acknowledging your feelings and indulging in them. When you realize you're indulging in them, you need to try different self-help strategies."

How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

Ben Rosser / Design by Tiana Crispino

"You have to reflect on all the things you've done. It's hard to see incremental changes, but when you think about where you were a year ago, or ten years ago, you can see how much you've overcome. It's important to know that is enough. You have to be focused on your journey and know that is the only way to achieve your best life. When you're constantly looking at the person next to you, you will never get to where you want to go."

How to Implement Boundaries

"An integral part of manifesting is understanding your boundaries because that is reflective of your self-worth. We have to set boundaries because our time and energy are our most valuable assets. Manifesting has helped me learn to say no to what no longer serves me and not feel like I need to make excuses about it. If I don't want to hang out with someone anymore because they're always negative, that's okay, and I don't need to give a reason. It's really hard at the beginning to say no. But the more you do it, the more comfortable you get and the more empowered you feel."

How to Stop Overthinking

"Part of it is understanding that our minds are going to play tricks on us. The voice in your head is not always speaking the truth. So, in those moments, you have to take action. I like to do journaling exercises to work through those moments. You can write about why you had those feelings and what you learned from the experience. It's important to unpack the reasoning or outcome of things."

How to Recover from Burnout

"Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to retreat. I've been learning to schedule rest. If I know I've got a busy period coming up, I make sure there are absolutely no social plans on Saturday, so I don't have to see or talk to anyone. We can't do everything all the time, so it's important to figure out what your priority is and what has to give. If you are really focused on a work goal, you may have to take a step back from your social life."