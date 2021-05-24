10 Row Exercises That Will Amp Up Your Workout

Rowing isn't just something you do in a boat. Whether using a rowing machine at a gym, commonly referred to as an ERG, or performing rowing exercises with dumbbells at home, rowing workouts use many muscles beyond just our arms and offer strength conditioning for many parts of our bodies. Rowing moves are low impact, yet some still provide cardio benefits.

To learn more about rowing and which rowing exercises give you the best results, we asked expert rowing instructors Bethany Stillwaggon and Ashley Moore. Bethany tells us that rowing is important because "we usually are frontal movers in our daily worlds, a result of being able to see what we’re doing and because we sit a lot in this day and age, so being able to focus in on our posterior chain creates balance in our musculature." She says that muscular balance can result in fewer injuries and doctor visits for back pain to better posture to improved body connectivity and prevent progressive aging around your spine.

It sounds like we all need to get rowing. Read on to learn the top ten rowing exercises, both using a rowing machine and without.

Meet the Expert Bethany Stillwaggon is an ACSM Certified Personal Trainer and Master Coach for Row House.

Ashley Moore is an XPRO instructor for Row House GO.

Safety and Precautions

Rowing is a low-impact activity, so it is safe for people who need to avoid high-impact workouts. However, many muscles are involved in rowing movements. Therefore, you should avoid rowing exercises if you have arm, shoulder, or leg injuries. Additionally, you should avoid rowing machines if you have leg injuries.