Rosie Jane Wears This Sheer Perfume Oil Every Day

Rosie Jane Johnston is the Aussie-born founder behind the award-winning fragrance brand by/Rosie Jane. The former celebrity makeup artist launched the brand in 2010, aiming to create conscious and cool scents. "The inspiration [for the brand] came from my experience with beauty products," Johnston shares. "I was a makeup artist, but I didn't personally wear makeup. The products I used for my clients always felt complicated, so I started playing around. But the drive to finally start by/Rosie Jane came from heartbreak. I was dumped, and I thought, F*ck this. I'm going to start it. The next day I wrote the plan and started googling."

Over the last 12 years, Johnston has developed a beloved lineup of fragrances and body care products, from the soft and floral Rosie ($70) to the fresh and fruity Leila Lou ($70). And in September, she excitedly introduced the brand's eighth fragrance, Dulce. Following the launch of this warm and cozy vanilla scent, we caught up with Johnston about how her fragrance style has evolved, her favorite WFH perfume, and the scents that help her unwind. Ahead, learn more about Johnston's fragrance wardrobe.



How would you describe your Fragrance Wardrobe through the years?

My love for fragrance started in my late 20's early 30's. Before that, I had never bought perfume. The perfumes on my dresser were gifted to me, so they were very mainstream and traditional, like Chanel No. 5 and Anis Anais. In my early 20's, I would wear perfume oils, pure rose oil, rain oil, and equation musk. I loved single-note perfumes.

How would you describe your fragrance style?

Now, it's casual, understated, and uncomplicated. I love soft and light. I also love skin scents.

What was the first fragrance you ever bought, and why?

It was probably Anais Anais ($61) when I was about 11. But the first perfume I ever bought [as an adult] was Kai Perfume Oil ($52). I remember buying it from Planet Blue in Malibu when I was 23, and it was a huge splurge for me. It was so simple and felt like me.

What is your go-to WFH scent?

Rosie Perfume Oil ($45)…all day, every day!

Rosie Jane

What fragrance brings you comfort?

I keep a bottle of Arpege by Lanvin on my dresser. It was my mom's perfume. I don't wear it, but I love to smell it from the bottle when I want to feel close to her. It strongly influenced the creation of my first perfume Leila Lou. It's one of those classic perfumes—high florals, feminine, timeless.

What scent makes you feel most powerful?

Dylan ($70) is my power perfume. It feels strong and very sexy. It blends traditional masculine and feminine notes to create a perfect combination.

Is there a fragrance you spritz on to bring back good memories?

All of the By Rosie Jane perfumes are inspired by specific times in my life, but I also keep Yves Saint Laurent Paris ($100) on my dresser. I layer it with our Rosie perfume because Paris is so strong, and Rosie mellows it out. It reminds me of summers with my grandma and cousins. She lived in a fancy retirement community, and we would go and spend two weeks every summer with her. It brings back memories of eating dinner at the tennis club, Shirley Temples, and week-long sleepovers.

What do you smell when you want to unwind/destress?

I love essential oils. They feel different than traditional perfumes even though it's where perfumery started. They have a therapeutic side to them, and they don't last very long on the skin, which I love. Calm The F*Ck Down ($45) is my unwind scent for sure. It's our 100% natural, essential oil blend that is infused with stress-reducing lavender, neroli, and chamomile.

What's your favorite candle right now? Why?

I love Santal 26 from Le Labo. It smells so good. It has a soothing, organized feeling to it. It's also getting colder, and I love candles in the fall.

What scent will you associate with this time in your life?

Dulce ($70). I made it because I wanted something sweet, uncomplicated, and nostalgic, which I think many people are craving right now. I am also wearing it every day. It's the memory of vanilla…just a veil, so soft.

