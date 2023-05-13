How to Make the Rosette Trend Your Own This Summer

Newsflash: Florals for spring are actually groundbreaking. And, they’re arguably the top trend for the spring/summer season. Specifically, you’re going to want to pay attention to rosettes—while roses are important as a print, it’s the 3D iterations are the of-the-moment essential. You may have already started to see rosette chokers begin to sweep your newsfeed, but this trend doesn’t stop there.

Thanks to runways like Brandon Maxwell, Loewe, and Prada (just to name a few), this trend is set to become the go-to appliqué on mini-skirts, date-night tops, and an array of dresses. If you’re looking to try out this trend for yourself but aren’t quite sure where to begin, let’s break down how to make rosettes work for every occasion—hint: They don’t need to be solely reserved for a dressed-up affair.

You can pair a rosette-detailed choker with a T-shirt bodysuit and cargo pants with your throw-and-go pair of sneakers for a casual weekend, or style a feminine rosette-detailed top with relaxed denim and pair of heels for date night. Ahead, discover five ways to style rosettes, no matter what’s on your social calendar this season.

For an Event

If you’re anything like us, your Google Calendar is filling up with weddings across the country—on top of much-needed beachside girls' trips. So, you’ll definitely want to invest in an event dress that can be taken from coast-to-coast, and the coolest way to make the look feel even more special is by adding a rosette. Try a rosette choker in a silk fabrication, or even opt for one that can be worn as a belt; either way, finish the look with a chic heel and you’re set in style.

For a Night Out

My best styling tip for a night out can be defined in one word: Juxtaposition. Lean into the rosette trend with a tonal, rosette appliqué on a mini-dress for a feminine feel, and pair it back with a boxy boyfriend blazer for two opposing aesthetics that fit together just right. Mini lengths and boots work for any time of year, so complete your outfit with knee-high black boots for an easy-to-style look that’s expertly understated.

For a Date

Keeping an ethos of effortlessness while choosing an outfit that speaks to your personal style never goes wrong. Utilize the rosette trend for date night with a statement-making strapless top and pair it with your favorite pair of relaxed denim and heels to master the date-dressing formula.

For the Office

If you thought that the rosette trend has to be over-the-top, think again; smaller iterations are the perfect punctuation to workwear. Prove your sense of style with a smart blouse that features the trend-forward detail. To finish the look, keep it chic with monochromatic styling cues for your trousers and accessories.

For the Weekend

Sometimes it's best to stick to the basics, but that certainly doesn’t have to be boring. Oftentimes, the most interesting looks stem from mastering the accessories. For a casual daytime look, stick to your tried-and-true little white tee, seasonal pants, and go-to sneakers. Next, upgrade the outfit with a rosette choker or bracelet, floral-detailed bag, or rosette jewelry to lean into the trend without stepping too far outside of your comfort zone.