Rosen Skincare Is Leading the Next Generation of Acne Care

If you've browsed the skincare aisles at Target or Ulta Beauty, you've likely spotted Rosen Skincare's products. The brand, known for its innovative and inclusive approach to acne care, is the brainchild of Jamika Martin. The founder's struggles with her skin throughout middle and high school laid the groundwork for Rosen, as it showed her early on how difficult it can be to find treatments that work for diverse skin. "I started breaking out between fifth and sixth grade and developed hyperpigmentation," Martin says. "I tried many things to combat my acne—from visiting an esthetician to trying Accutane—but it seemed like nothing was working long-term."
Frustrated with the ineffective options on the market, Martin knew she had to create the solution she yearned for. "Although Rosen is for anyone, I created it for women of color," Martin explains. "I wanted to create something that makes women with acne and hyperpigmentation feel seen. Too often, we’ve been left out of the beauty conversation, and my goal with Rosen is to change that."
Rosen Skincare
Founded: Jamika Martin, 2017
Based In: California
Pricing: $
Best Known For: Rosen Skincare is focused on creating the next generation of breakout care.
Most Popular Products: Bright Citrus Serum and Super Smoothie Cleanser
Fun Fact: Founder Jamika Martin started the brand while attending UCLA.
Martin began developing Rosen while attending the University of California, Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t until her last quarter of school that she started taking the business seriously. "I have to credit my mentor for seeing the work I was putting into Rosen," she says. "It was during one of our conversations that they recommended I look into Target’s Accelerator Program."
Martin applied and was accepted into the program in 2018. She says the Target Accelerator curriculum helped her learn how to position Rosen as a retail brand and understand the importance of scaling her business. Over the last four years, she's continued to put those lessons into practice. Case in point: This year, she secured a $2 million investment from the New Voices Fund, an initiative led by SheaMoisture’s founder Richelieu Dennis that supports WOC entrepreneurs. "Before I received capital, I had a clear vision of Rosen’s possibility, and I went for it," Martin says. "What the New Voices Fund did was help us with innovation and creating [an accessible] price point for our core audience."
Now backed by like-minded investors, Rosen is in a prime position to continue disrupting the acne care industry. With this in mind, Martin says she has her sights set on accomplishing several goals in the coming months, like streamlining marketing and surveying her community's needs. "I want to look at how Rosen can foster regional conversations in markets such as L.A. and [other cities in] the U.S.," Martin adds. "We want people to continue seeing the importance of women-owned brands led by people of color, especially in the skincare industry."
Beyond that, Martin hopes to continue changing the narrative surrounding skincare. "Our goal isn’t to make people feel like they have to have perfect skin," she shares. "I just want them to know there are products they can use to have healthy skin. It’s about health over perfection for us."
Ready to add Rosen Skincare to your routine? Read on to learn more about the brand's best products.
Super Smoothie Cleanser
If you're dealing with texture or scarring, add the Super Smoothie Cleanser to your routine. Lemon and strawberry extract work to prevent C. acnes bacteria from spreading. Meanwhile, the raspberry extract helps promote a healthier skin barrier. Using the smoothie-textured cleanser daily helps gently exfoliate, balance sebum, and boost radiance.
Tropics Toner
This isn’t your average toner. The Tropics Toner is infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration, kojic acid to prevent dark spots, and pineapple enzymes to help exfoliate your skin. You can apply the toner to a cotton round or press it directly into your skin with your hands. Either way, you’ll notice the best results if you incorporate this into your morning and nighttime routine.
Tropics Moisturizer
This lightweight moisturizer contains the same powerful ingredients as the Tropics Toner. So, needless to say, you can expect it to hydrate, exfoliate, and assist with scar fading. The brand recommends applying a dime-sized amount to your skin before slathering on SPF or facial oil.
Bright Citrus Serum
As the name suggests, this serum works to brighten dark spots. It's formulated with vitamin C and mulberry extract, both known to help prevent new dark spots from forming. Each morning, you'll want to apply 1-2 pumps of the lightweight serum before putting on your moisturizer.
Break-Out
Break-Out is a powerhouse spot treatment. The concentrated formula contains a blend of zinc oxide, apple cider vinegar, and peppermint oil. All these ingredients help prevent the spread of breakouts and decrease the severity of large pimples. The minty, paste-like cream is easy to apply, thanks to its precise lip gloss wand.
Earth Cleanser
The Earth Cleanser is made with zinc oxide, niacinamide, fuller's earth clay, and eucalyptus oil (which all contain anti-bacterial and sebum-regulating properties). The creamy, slightly foamy cleanser feels soothing on your skin, calming your inflamed breakouts in the process. The brand recommends applying a quarter-sized amount of the cleanser to damp skin and gently massaging it on your face for 60 seconds before rinsing it off.
Earth Mask
Meet your new favorite face mask. The creamy, minty mask is best for calming large, inflamed bumps and regulating oily skin. It also contains the brand's balancing blend of zinc oxide, niacinamide, fuller's earth clay, and eucalyptus oil. You'll notice the best results when used 2-3 times a week.
Paloma Serum
If you prefer thicker serums, try this one. The Paloma Serum relies on chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid and white willow bark extract to unclog pores gently. You can add this to your routine up to four times a week, applying 1-2 pumps of the serum to your face each time. Since this formula contains chemical exfoliants (which can increase the skin's photosensitivity), make sure to wear your favorite SPF daily.
Enzyme Scrub
The Enzyme Scrub is a unique physical exfoliator, formulated to be a similar physical grain size as a microdermabrasion tool. The fruity paste is comprised of walnut shell powder and pumpkin powder to help break up clogged pores. This scrub can be used weekly, and you only need a dime-sized amount each time. When you're ready to use it, apply it to damp palms and massage it around your face for 30-60 seconds.