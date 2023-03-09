From Lipstick to Nail Art, the Rose Trend Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Florals? For spring? We know, we know… as Miranda Priestly would attest, it's not exactly “groundbreaking." That being said, there’s something about the start of spring that makes florals feel so right. Sure, everyone's favorite movie magazine editor may have scoffed at the flower-laden look, but everything’s coming up roses in 2023.

From awards season styles worn by Harry Styles and Zendaya to the petal-like textures of lipsticks and blushes hitting the shelves of Sephora, the fashion and beauty worlds are practically begging you to stop and smell the roses this spring.

Getty Images

The Fashion Trend

Just like spring itself, the rose trend practically bloomed overnight. It took root (pun intended) in fall 2022 when celebrities and influencers like Bella Hadid started wearing Carrie Bradshaw-worthy corsages on their jackets, pinned to dresses, and around their necks. Dubbed “Corsage-core” the style might remind you of prom in theory, but in practice, it's way, way cooler.

Instead of fading away like the enchanted rose in Beauty and the Beast, the corsage trend burst into full bloom at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, with everyone from Eddie Redmayne to Emma D’Arcy adding a floral touch to their red carpet looks. And it didn’t stop there. Floral-centric looks continue to be one of the biggest trends of the 2023 awards season.

Getty Images

Lizzo brought the spring vibes at the 2023 Grammy Awards, hitting the carpet in a bevy of blooms, including a rose-bedecked bright tangerine cape, a matching flower tucked behind one ear, and a 3D floral manicure. "Lizzo’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown,” her stylist Shelby Swain told Byrdie of the inspiration behind the garden glamour. “I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty."

Lizzo’s good friend Harry Styles also rose to the occasion for the BRIT Awards in a black Nina Ricci suit with an enormous black floral choker tied around his neck. Finally, Zendaya kept the floral vibes going at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in her stunning strapless Valentino mermaid gown covered in a garden of silk roses.

The Beauty Trend

Getty Images

Floral corsages and gowns are just part of the bouquet; it’s taken over the beauty world too. Meg Stalter wore a ‘60s-inspired rosette updo to the 2023 Golden Globes with her Y2K Versace dress, and both Jason Wu and Cristian Siriano sent models down the runway in pretty, precise rose-inspired buns. The trend also perfectly aligns with the beauty world’s obsession with carnation-pink blush.

Manicures, too, have gone full floral. Lizzo matched her nails to her gown with a 3D mani at the Grammy’s, and musician Shygirl posed in crimson rose nails for Burberry. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik crafted a sculptural set of white roses for Camila Cabello, and TikTok manicurists have tried their hands at intricate “encapsulated” rose designs.

Violette_FR

How to Get the Look

Get thee to the craft store! Making your own corsage or floral choker is easy, especially if you have a JoAnn Fabrics or Michael’s nearby, but Etsy is a treasure trove of gorgeous blooms if you’re not exactly Martha Stewart.

Rose motifs are popping up at every price point, from ASOS to Marchesa. A floral print never really goes out of style, but 2023’s interpretation is more textural and bold than prim and proper. Check out the Persephone Dress ($360) by Samantha Pleet if you're looking for a cottage-core-meets-3D twist. The fun of the floral trend is that you can interpret it in a way that feels unique to you; if you usually wear black, go goth with a matching corsage like Styles, and if you’re all about color and romance, channel Zendaya in lots of blush pink tones. (Bulgari necklace optional.)

If you’d rather wear roses on your face than on your sweater, you can paint on the petal-like textures. The word “petal” is a longtime mainstay of product names, but the soft feel of a rose has also made its way into product textures, too. Makeup artist Violette looked to roses when creating her Petal Bouche Matte Liquid Lipstick ($28). The feel is meant to be as luxuriously velvety as a rose petal, and both the red and pink shades are as rich and lush as the most expensive, rare rose.

The options for getting in on the rose trend are pretty much endless. From hair and makeup to accessories (and even your clothes), there are plenty of ways to look like a rose garden in bloom this spring.

