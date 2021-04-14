Reviewed: Rodin Olio Lusso's Luxury Face Oil Is a Must-Try (Before It's Gone!)

Rodin’s Geranium and Orange Blossom Luxury Face Oil is rich, nourishing, and a beautiful experience to use. I’ll definitely call on this next time my skin needs a radiance boost, and it's well worth stocking up on before the line is discontinued on April 19.

We put Rodin Olio Lusso's Luxury Face Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Let the record show that I love face oils. I think they’re like a fast track to glowing, dewy skin. Tired? Slightly hungover? Dry thanks to central heating? A facial oil will fix that and more.

I am pretty simple in terms of what I’ll use. I don’t mind a pure jojoba or a little bit of marula oil, but there is really something special about a super lush blend. Enter Rodin Olio Lusso Geranium and Orange Blossom Luxury Face Oil. This is like the Mercedes Benz of facial oils. It’s full of good stuff like olive, evening primrose, sweet almond, jasmine, apricot, orange, and sunflower oil. And as the name suggests, there’s geranium too, which has a lot to do with the incredible scent (more on that below). Now that we've learned the Rodin Olio Lusso brand is unfortunately shutting down on April 19, there's quite literally no time like the present to give the luxe experience a try.

My review in a word? Magnificent. But of course, you deserve more than that. Keep scrolling for my detailed thoughts.

Rodin Olio Lusso Geranium and Orange Blossom Luxury Face Oil Best for: Dry, dehydrated, dull, and normal skin types. Also for lovers of luxury skincare. Uses: As an all-over face oil. Potential allergens: None. Byrdie Clean? Yes. Price: $170. About the brand: Rodin Olio Lusso is founded by former model, fashion editor, and celebrity stylist, Linda Rodin. The brand started with a signature face oil, but has since grown to include skincare and solar cosmetics. The Rodin philosophy is to use pure ingredients, use less, and keep it simple.

About My Skin: Appreciate a glow boost

My skin type is normal to combination, and my main concerns would be dullness, uneven skin tone, and occasional breakouts. I’m also very much a fan of dewy, luminous skin, making me a very fitting candidate when it comes to road-testing a face oil.

I personally love this pressed into my face and neck with my hands straight after a shower, when the skin is warm and pores are soft.

Ingredients: Jam-packed with nourishing oils

The Rodin Olio Lusso Geranium and Orange Blossom Luxury Face Oil is jam-packed with good-for-you ingredients. Alongside the signature South African geranium and Tunisian orange blossom, you'll find jojoba, olive, sweet almond, rosemary, clove, and jasmine oils (among others).

According to the brand, the geranium-spiked version of the iconic facial elixir is inspired by founder Linda Rodin’s mother's sun-dappled patio (which was covered with the white flower). If that conjures up a pretty mental picture for you, you'll definitely want to get your hands on this sensory experience before it's too late.

Overall, this face oil is super nourishing thanks to a high concentration of fatty acids and aims to brighten, invigorate, and soothe the skin.

Uses: All-over replenishment with a perfect scent

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Facial oils in general are perfect for dry skin types because they replenish lost lipids (dry skin is typically lacking oil, not to be confused with dehydrated skin, which lacks water). Depending on the specific ingredients, they can offer serious nourishment, reduce inflammation, enhance glow, and minimize breakouts, as well.

Rodin Olio Lusso's Luxury Face Oil is a product I’d recommend for dull, dry, or lackluster complexions because it’s rich and full of antioxidants. It smells like heaven, so definitely try it if you like a skincare routine that’s equal parts functional and fun. It imparts a really special glow too, so I suggest massaging in a few drops if you’re short on sleep, heading somewhere fancy, or just need a little boost.

How to Apply: All about the experience

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

I personally love to use my hands to press this oil into my face and neck straight after a shower, when the skin is warm and pores are soft. You could use it in place of or in addition to a moisturizer, depending on your needs and personal preference. I applied it as a final step because my night cream is quite light, but if you were using a rich, oil-based moisturizer you could certainly layer this beneath. The Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil is great for both morning and night, so use it however you see fit.

The Value: Pricey, but worth it

Rodin Olio Lusso's Luxury Face Oil definitely isn’t cheap. At $170 per standard-sized bottle, it’s definitely what I’d classify as luxury skincare. But it feels incredible, smells insanely good, and the packaging is super chic. If you want a simple, no-frills but effective face oil, steer clear. But if you want a fancy, experiential product that makes for great shelfie content, go forth and treat yourself. Just do it soon, because once this soon-to-be-discontinued product goes out of stock, it's gone forever.

Similar Products: What to buy when it goes out of stock

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum: Another cult buy for luxury skincare fanatics, Vintner's Daughter's Active Botanical Serum face oil ($185) is top-notch in terms of nourishing and rejuvenating your skin. Its cocktail of 22 botanicals have undergone a 21-day extraction process for optimum efficacy. Try it if you’re prone to redness or want to reverse signs of aging.

Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Face Oil: Blackberry, cranberry, blueberry, and raspberry might sound like the components of a great fruit salad, but they’re actually the hero ingredients in this popular Sunday Riley face oil ($72). It’s high in omegas, so try it if your face feels irritated or like it's losing its elasticity.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil: The hero ingredient in this cult-favorite face oil from Kora Organics ($68) is noni fruit extract, thought to replenish the skin and improve radiance. Hey, if it’s good enough for Miranda Kerr…