Rodan + Fields: A Guide to the Brand and the Best Products

As a skincare Sherlock Holmes, it’s no surprise that I spend a lot of time going through my friends’ pantries and skincare products, forever in search of the next big thing. I’ve noticed a lot of trends throughout the years, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken note that there’s one brand consistent across many of my friends’ vanities: Rodan + Fields.

If you’ve never heard of Rodan + Fields, or its founders, dermatologists Katie Rodan, MD, and Kathy Fields, MD, you’ve definitely heard of another brand they founded—Proactiv. There’s a large generation for whom Proactiv was their first foray into skincare, and Rodan + Fields is kind of like that brand's sophisticated older sister, a one-stop-shop for prestige, science-based skincare. Byrdie associate editor Olivia Hancock raved about Rodan + Fields’s face masks back in the summer of 2019, and the hype has only increased from there.

Studies have said there’s a strong case for regimented, three-step skincare routines—ideal for those of us who don’t want to put that much time or thought into figuring out what our skin needs and doesn’t need. And Rodan + Fields is great for that purpose. The brand offers regimen sets broken down into categories: Redefine, Reverse, Unblemish, and Soothe, all which serve different skin issues and ailments. These regimens typically consist of a cleanser, toner, and face cream, along with serums, makeup, body care, and plenty of other ways to treat yourself properly.

“What sets R + F apart is both our derm heritage and hyper-focus on our results-driven philosophy,” Sumita Butani, SVP, innovation, of Rodan + Fields explains. “Our mission has always been ‘derm to doorstep,’ allowing our customers to receive clinically-tested, dermatology-inspired products that truly deliver visible results in easy-to-use solutions.”

Rodan + Fields developed its own unique approach, called Multi-Med Therapy, designed to take the guesswork out of creating a skincare routine for any skin concern. Formulas are developed using technologically advanced and clinically-demonstrated ingredients, which is why Rodan + Fields was the #1 premium skincare brand in North America in 2019, according to Euromonitor International Limited. “Rodan + Fields products are there to help target that concern head-on, providing visible results that truly help feeling more confident about your skin and how you look,” says Butani. “Providing people with the best skin of their lives is our constant inspiration for all future innovations.”

Ed. note: Rodan + Fields distributes via multi-level marketing wherein brand consultants both sell product and recruit others to join their team.