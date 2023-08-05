TikTok's "Rockstar Girlfriend" Aesthetic Is a Bad Name for a Good Trend

In case you missed it, TikTok has been driving tons of major style and beauty trends this year. From coastal cowgirl to latte makeup, the platform is full of trends, techniques, and aesthetics (some of which are just old trends rebranded with a new name). The latest aesthetic that is no doubt going to carry us into fall is what users are calling the "rockstar girlfriend" look. And the truth is, it's a great aesthetic—"rockstar girlfriend" is just a bad name for it. Ahead, we dive into the nuances and explain exactly how to try the grungy, smudgy makeup trend.

What Is the Rockstar Girlfriend Trend?

The rockstar girlfriend makeup aesthetic is exactly what you'd imagine; it's all about smoky eyes, shaggy hair, and smudgy lips. The term "rockstar girlfriend" is in reference to the aesthetic of celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who made a personal choice to opt for a more grunge-inspired aesthetic throughout her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (a style era we're loving on KKB, by the way). She's in love and inspired! It's a beautiful thing.

But calling this aesthetic "rockstar girlfriend" suggests that all women in straight relationships are an accessory to their partners and that this creative style choice could only come out of a woman's relationship to a man. When in reality, this aesthetic is really just emulating actual girl rockstars like Joan Jett, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, and countless other staples of Rock's musical landscape (past and present). It's a sentiment that TikTok creators like makeup artist Sydney Raine have included as part of their takes on the trend, scratching the "girlfriend" part and just calling it "rockstar makeup." "In my videos, I am the rockstar, [and] I am showing you how to become the rockstar," says Raine. "Being a rockstar isn't just a man's game."

Now that we've cleared that up—I think we can all agree that the aesthetic is so, so right—the name just leaves room for improvement.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Why Is It Trending?

It's fair to say that between milky nails, slicked-back hair, and glass skin, minimalism has been at the crux of virtually every trend in the last six months. There's nothing wrong with that if that's your preference, but for those that are craving something different and not quite so polished, this trend offers a nice break. The look combines stylistic themes from the rock and roll subcultures of the '70s, '80s, and '90s. (Think leather, dark colors, smudged makeup, chunky silver jewelry, crimped hair, and platform boots.) Basically, minimalism has no place in this aesthetic, so you can save the no-makeup makeup look for another day. The vibes are rough, grunge-inspired, and effortlessly cool. It's a delightful deviation if you've been feeling bored.

And of course, it must be addressed that after being so isolated during the pandemic, some Gen-Z users are discovering past pop culture lexicon for the very first time (on TikTok). "Music has always been a huge trend catalyst, and all of a sudden... younger generations are discovering these bands for the first time and fully submerging themselves in any way they can—in this case, [by] experimenting with vintage makeup styles," adds Raine. The music and aesthetics of these eras have also been recently popularized by streaming options like Daisy Jones & The Six and The Idol.

How to Get the Look

Being a rockstar is all about being your most confident, carefree, and authentic self, and this makeup look mirrors that intention. So make no mistake, this style is much more than wearing a leather jacket and platform boots and dating a guitarist. To commit to this aesthetic, you should channel feeling like the most confident person in the room, grabbing attention whether you're in the crowd or centerstage.

Once you've gotten the confident-yet-mysterious attitude down, the makeup is just the cherry on top. And the beauty of this trend is that you don't have to be a professional makeup artist to get the look. The messier, smudgier, and less intentional the makeup, the better. The only consistent feature in almost every take on this style is an emphasis on the eyes.

Makeup artist Ellie Loveux encourages you to stay messy when experimenting with the rockstar makeup trend. "The look is sloppy, yet curated," she says. "The dark eye look is blended well, but also looks lived-in. The base makeup is dewy and raw, with imperfections coming through." Elements you might be self-conscious about in other makeup trends—like acne patches or dark circles—are defining characteristics of this look, so embrace them.



Raine says you can finish your eyes by just adding some mascara and continuing on with the look, or if you're looking for an extra pop, you can try adding a touch of red on the lid. "With a red cream shadow, softly blend out the cream liner on your lower lash line. This creates an 'I've been rockin' all night long' illusion," she tells us. If you want more definition, she says to make a tiny wing with a pencil or liquid eyeliner on the top lashline and draw another half wing on the lower lashline.

For this look—and always—think of the tutorials and tips as guidelines, not rules. As long as you feel sexy, mysterious, and confident—and your eyes are popping—you're doing it right.

The Final Takeaway

Girlfriend or not, you've probably never been told to be reckless with a makeup tutorial, but that's what makes this aesthetic so memorable. It's truly unlike any aesthetic on social media right now. "Stay true to the essence of the rockstar, which is to stay careless," says Loveux. "The look does not need to be perfect—in fact, it should be anything but perfect, so feel free to make changes here and there based on your preferences and facial features, be confident, and rock it."

Raine echos this sentiment, saying that makeup, just like music, is for everyone, so be as experimental as you want when achieving the rockstar makeup look. I don't know about you, but I'm ready to blast Metallica and ACDC, paint on a rockstar makeup look, and go to a concert.