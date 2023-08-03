RoC’s Multi Correxion Eye Cream Helped Soothe, Hydrate, and Plump My Under-Eyes

Roc’s Multi Correxion Hydrate and Plump Eye Cream visibly reduced my eye puffiness and thoroughly hydrated my under-eyes. Because of its benefits, I’ll definitely keep it in my skincare rotation for a while.

The skin around our eyes is one of the most sensitive, delicate areas of the face. However, I can admit that I haven't always taken under-eye care seriously. The area around my eyes is naturally puffiness, and I never felt the need to treat it. However, I recognize that as I get older, I may experience aging around my eyes, so it doesn't hurt to introduce an eye cream into my routine now.

RoC's Multi Correxion Hydrate and Plump Eye Cream caught my interest for its de-puffing and anti-aging properties. And for two weeks, I used the product daily and nightly. Ahead, find all of my thoughts on the product.

RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate and Plump Eye Cream Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrating and plumping skin around the eye Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides Cruelty-Free?: No Price: $30 About the brand: Founded in Paris in 1957, RoC is a skincare brand that partners with dermatologists to create clinically proven, innovative products.

About My Eyes: Sensitive and oily under-eye area

I have sensitive skin. Beyond that, my skin can be a bit dry. My under eyes, however, are typically oily. I find myself wiping the area here and there because of the oiliness. While eye creams have not been a part of my daily skincare routine, I’m a fan of applying multipurpose moisturizers like Drunk Elephant’s Wonder Wild Miracle Butter ($38) to my under eyes.

The Feel: Non-sticky and lightweight

I am leery of using heavy skincare products on my sensitive skin. But thankfully, this eye cream is very lightweight. It has a very soft, smooth texture and feels nice on the skin. Upon application, it wasn’t sticky or tacky and did not add to any oiliness I already experience around my eyes.

The Ingredients: Brightening and Hydrating

This eye cream is powered by three hero ingredients: hyaluronic acid, peptides, and caffeine. Hyaluronic acid has made its way into many skincare formulas for good reason—it moisturizes and plumps the skin while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides help smooth fine lines, increase collagen production, and reduce the appearance of pores. Caffeine rounds out the formula—the ingredient is beloved for its anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce wrinkles and boost the skin's radiance.

How to Apply: No Excessive Amounts

RoC makes it clear you don’t need to use much of the cream to see results. You should apply small dots around the eye area and smooth it into the skin until it is fully absorbed. Since this eye cream is incredibly gentle, you can use it during your morning and nightly skincare routines.

The Results: Hydrated, de-puffed under eyes

After using the RoX Multi Correxion Eye Cream for two weeks, I was pleasantly surprised by its results. Although the two-week difference wasn’t extreme, the subtle change has made me inclined to continue using it. Immediately after application, I noticed my under eyes felt soothed and hydrated. I also saw that this eye cream helped address my extra puffiness. Although I’ll always have a little puffiness, this eye cream ultimately reduced my eyebags after a few days and nights.

The Value: Quality product in a small tube

RoC's Multi Correxion Eye Cream rings in at $30. While it isn't the most expensive eye cream on the market, it's still pricy, considering the tube only contains 0.5 fluid ounces of product. Despite the packaging being on the smaller side, you can definitely make the product last a while since you only need to use a small amount of product each time.

