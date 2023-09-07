I Tried RoC's New 3-Step Barrier-Boosting Collection—Here Are My Thoughts

Skincare has many golden rules, but taking care of your skin barrier is undoubtedly one of the most important. Your skin barrier, also known as the moisture barrier, plays a role in shielding you from harmful environmental elements (think: pollution and ultraviolet radiation) and locking in hydration. When this layer is compromised (whether from over-exfoliation, stress, or otherwise), it can lead to dehydrated and irritated skin.

Keeping your barrier protected and preserved requires the use of soothing, moisture-boosting products. And that's why RoC developed its new Barrier Renew line. "RoC Barrier Renew was formulated to reinforce the skin's barrier for healthy-looking skin in 14 days," senior vice president of research & development Art Pellegrino says. Ahead, learn more about the three-step product line.

The Inspiration

Pellegrino says the derm-developed line aims to provide "a simple solution to balance, protect, and repair skin's barrier." The collection intentionally includes products for your morning and nighttime routine—featuring a Gel-to-Foam Cleanser, AM Moisturizer, and PM Moisturizer. Focusing on all-day skincare was important to the RoC Skincare team for a few reasons.

"Dermatologists agree that following a simple AM/PM routine can not only be manageable but is an easy way to achieve well-balanced skin," Pellegrino explains. "A morning routine is the time to prep and protect skin from unseen aggressors (like UV, pollution, etc.) that damage the skin's barrier throughout the day. Your nighttime routine is just as important. Your skin is most receptive to repair and renewal at night; therefore, the products that you use should not only offer immediate replenishment but go even further to promote healthier skin function tomorrow."

Product Picks RoC

RoC

RoC

The Products

The Gel-to-Foam Cleanser is meant to be used twice daily. "When used both morning and night, this is the essential first step to retraining and maintaining healthy-looking skin every day," Pellegrino notes. The cleanser is formulated with a balancing blend of ceramides, antioxidant green tea, and glycerin.

The two moisturizers in this collection serve similar purposes but have slightly different formulas tailored to the skin's changing needs throughout the day. "While both moisturizers contain barrier essential building blocks like ceramides and antioxidant green tea, each formula has its unique profile to renew and protect skin from the usual suspects that cause barrier disruption," Pellegrino says. "The AM Moisturizer SPF 30 protects from UVA/UVB and uses a dual function pre-biotic to balance the good and bad bacteria for a healthy microbiome. The PM Moisturizer uses lipo peptides to soothe redness and irritation while increasing the skin's sensitivity threshold."

My Review

olivia hancock

Typically, my only skin concern is dryness. However, lately, I've been experiencing increased redness, flaking, and breakouts (thanks to a too-harsh product). So, needless to say, the Barrier Renew line entered my life at the perfect time.

The cleanser's texture immediately impressed me—the slippery gel felt soothing on my irritated skin. When emulsified with water, it develops into a frothy foam that is aesthetically pleasing and incredibly gentle. After rinsing the cleanser off, my skin never feels stripped or tight. Instead, it feels refreshed and calmer.

The AM Moisturizer is a very lightweight formula, but it provides adequate moisture. My skin always appears more supple and radiant after slathering this on. Since it doubles as a sunscreen, I was initially worried it might leave a white cast, but it leaves no residue behind. The PM Moisturizer is my favorite product—using a rich moisturizer before bed is a must for me. When I first opened the tube, I was slightly concerned because the formula looked a bit watery. However, once I dispensed it, it had a noticeably thicker consistency compared to the daytime moisturizer. While the PM Moisturizer is a heavier formula, I love that it doesn't feel greasy on my skin. After applying it, my skin feels cushioned in intense moisture. And the next morning, it's still super soft and smooth.

I've continued to test the Barrier Renew line well past the recommended 14 days and see myself continuing to use it regularly. All three products can be easily integrated into any existing routine, and each one lives up to its claim of calming and refreshing stressed skin.

