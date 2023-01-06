The calendar moves to January and suddenly you’re swapping your evening plans of Christmas cookies and wine for a run and a smoothie. The fresh start, and healthy intentions we often find in the New Year are great—it’s a chance to take stock of what’s working and consider how we can switch up our routines. For many of us, that may mean a look at our eating habits and vowing to sneak in more fruits and vegetables. While getting your daily servings straight from the source is best, sometimes you’re still lacking in vitamins and minerals. That’s where supplements can step in to fill the gaps.

Ritual vitamins—which have a lengthy list of Byrdie editor and dietitian fans—checks the boxes for many people’s supplement needs, including vitamins D3, E, B12, magnesium, and iron in a once a day dose. The brand rarely goes on sale, however there is currently a sitewide 30 percent off deal that runs through January 10.

Best Ritual Vitamin Deals

Ritual

Ritual uses a vitamin subscription model, so the 30 percent discount applies to your first month’s order on any of the vitamin or protein shake offerings. A month’s supply is 60 capsules—take two daily. What makes Ritual unique is their delayed-release capsule, rather than opening in the stomach, they dissolve in the small intestine, which may make them easier to digest and also better able to absorb nutrients. The tablets also taste like mint—a much more pleasant experience than the chalky or metallic taste some vitamins have.



The multivitamin for various age groups—teen, 18+, and 50+—is a bestseller for the brand. However, prenatal and postnatal vitamins are also included in the sale. Their Synbiotic+ formula, with its blend of pre-, pro-, and postbiotics also has a celebrity following, including Vanessa Hudgens who was a spokesperson for the brand this summer. The brand also has daily protein shakes with formulas for 18+ and 50+, as well as pregnancy and postpartum.