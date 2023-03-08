Rita Ora Uses These Beauty Products for "Cloud-Like" Skin

Rita Ora has had her hand in practically every entertainment category there is. From her breakout as a pop singer to landing roles in film and television—the Fifty Shades series, The X Factor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to name a few—she's got a mile-long resume. Lately, however, she’s spent most of her time in the studio, releasing a moody pop single at the end of January, “You Only Love Me,” which is already gaining traction on TikTok and heading toward viral status.



When it comes to her beauty and fashion moves, Ora favors the bold. She’s walked the red carpet in more than one eye-catching look, including a “webbed” highlight courtesy of makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, a matte cut-crease at the MTV EMA, and a braided bun at a recent Thor: Love and Thunder screening that she attended with her husband, Taika Waititi. Of course, keeping up with so many projects and slaying countless makeup looks means Ora knows her way around a beauty product, so we simply had to sit down with the singer and see which skincare favorites she always has on hand.

Read on for more for a breakdown of multi-hyphenate Rita Ora's skincare routine.

@ritaora / Instagram

About Her Skin

My skin has a mind of its own sometimes! Especially right now when it’s such a busy time for me with the new single. So, whether I’m doing a lot of appearances or performing, it’s super important for me to use products that are soothing and refreshing.

How She Got Into Skincare

I feel like I’ve been able to learn from some of the best makeup artists in the business just by watching them work. It’s helped me feel confident to know what works for me and how to use it. In my everyday life, I go for a stripped-back, natural approach to makeup, and a big part of that look is ensuring my skin is hydrated from the get-go. I’ve found that so many MUAs swear by prepping bare skin before applying any makeup.

To do this, I look for hydrating sprays with ingredients like vitamin E and caffeine to soothe and awaken my skin, especially when I’m running low on sleep. I really love products that you can use again over the top of finished makeup to set the glam in place and give it a little extra glow—I mean, who doesn’t want that?

The Skincare-Makeup Hybrid She Loves

I’ve always been a believer that good makeup starts with good skincare, but it’s even better if you can use makeup that has skin-boosting benefits in the formula too. I’m all about efficiency! My go-to brand right now is Iconic London because the brand does a good job ensuring their formulas deliver, wear well, AND look after your complexion. I recently discovered their Lip Oil ($26), and you know how much I love a lip look. It combines the shine of a gloss with the nourishment of a balm, thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the formula—it’s beyond dreamy.

@ritaora / Instagram

Her Morning Vs. Nighttime Routine

When I’ve got the time, I’ll use a light foam cleanser in the mornings, maybe do some light exfoliation—and I say light because you really want to be careful and not overdo it. Then I’ll put on some moisturizer and, of course, under-eye cream. For some real me-time in the evening, I’m a big fan of using a light therapy face mask, which helps to kill bacteria and calms inflammation. It’s relaxing, too, so ideal for when I need to switch my brain off after a busy day.

The One Skincare Step She Never Skips

I always make sure to prime my skin before applying any makeup. Primer creates almost a cloud-like, satin finish which feels gorgeous and makes sure my makeup sits perfectly on my skin from day to night. It’s also good for hydrating the skin and protecting against aging, so it really is a must for me.

The One Product She Uses the Most

One product I always have at the ready is Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Glow ($29). Am I obsessed? Maybe. But there’s a mini size too, which is travel-friendly and so cute! My favorite tip is to keep this product in the fridge when you’re at home, a spritz of cooling, soothing mist is never not amazing, but it’s especially amazing in the summer when I’m in LA. This product is a hot-weather hero for sure.

