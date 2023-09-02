Rita Ora Just Confirmed That Mismatched Manis Are This Fall's Coolest Nail Trend

Rita Ora loves an over the top manicure, and often makes it the centerpiece of her ensemble. While fancy events typically call for neutral, classic manicures, Rita tends to do the unexpected. Case in point: at the Met Gala, Ora wore what is arguably the most over-the-top blinged-out nails anyone has ever walked down the famed stairs in: extra-long stiletto nails in a licorice black shade, accessorized with gems and foot-long beaded chain necklaces that literally dragging on the carpet as she walked.



On August 31, Ora continued this trend of bold manicures at formal events when she attended designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s annual DVF Awards at the Venice Film Festival. She managed to blend a few nail trends into one mani with her mismatched aura nails



Each of her nails was different, but they all had a touch of new-age spirituality that tied a thread through each design. One nail had a base coat of deep yellow with a red and white mushroom painted on top, which was right next to an aura design with a base coat of maroon and a light blue aura on top that formed almost scale-like shapes. The next aura nail had a clear base coat with the same scale-like aura shapes, only this time in forest green. Her pinky was an aura French tip with a clear nail bed and a tip that looked like the mushroom on her first finger. Finally, her thumb has a similar aura to the clear base coat design, just with maroon instead of forest green.



For such a maximalist manicure, you would think her whole outfit and glam would be just as over-the-top. However, she kept the rest of her look more classic and minimal.



Her glam consisted of glossy skin, matte pink lips, and a glittery smoky eye with a silver sheen in her inner corner that flowed into an ashy black as it went towards her temples. Her makeup artist added mascara and eyeliner to her water lines for more drama.



Then, the outfit brought all the components together. She wore a long-sleeve maxi dress with a slight turtleneck. The sleeves and neckline were sheer, however the dress lost its sheerness as it traveled down her body. She paired the dress with a rhinestone-studded clutch, a handful of shiny rings, small earrings, and her blonde hair tied back in loose curls and a middle part.