Rita Ora's Blinged-Out Chain Nails Are the Boldest Met Gala Mani We've Seen

Rita Ora is a frequent fixture on the Met Gala carpet, and her beauty looks always get us talking. Her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala was no exception, The singer graced the event with a dramatic blinged-out chain manicure. And obviously, it immediately captured our attention.

Ora's manicure is perfectly fitting for this year's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," as it's meant to be a take on a deconstructed Chanel necklace. Her manicurist achieved her statement nails by applying extra-long stiletto nails as a base and painting each a licorice black shade. Then, each nail was accessorized with gems and foot-long beaded chain necklaces, each featuring different-sized pearls. Ora's use of charms and chains is entirely on-trend, as nail jewelry is having a major moment right now.

Getty Images

Her manicure perfectly complimented her dress, which was equally dramatic. The gown featured a sheer corseted bodice, off-the-shoulder rose straps, ruffles at the mermaid hem, and an XXL sheer train. While you would think her manicure would be her main accessory, she kept piling it on, and accessorized with a corsage choker, and a wrist full of mixed metal bangles, which played off her extreme nail art.

Getty Images

The rest of her beauty look featured cascading mermaid waves, a smoky eye, and a '90s-inspired nude lip, which complemented her sultry sheer black gown. Celebrity makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen achieved the look by prepping her skin with Revive Skincare products, like the Firming Treatment ($195) and Senstif Eye Cream ($165), before working on the rest of her glam. Bottom line: It's safe to say Ora nailed it (pun intended) with her beauty choices this year.