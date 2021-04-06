7 Things I Learned from Rio Viera-Newton and Her Skincare Bible

Though we've never officially met, I owe a lot to Rio Viera-Newton. Or at least my skin does. In the summer of 2017, I needed some beauty help. It'd be a mistake to refer to what was happening with my skin as a "breakout"—that implies it was an occurrence, not a constant state of being. After yet another lunch break spent returning products that didn't help, I was feeling tearful and tired. Then, I read it. The Google Doc.

Rio Viera-Newton first made the list of her transformative skincare routine for close friends who kept asking how her skin got so clear, so even, so luminous. It was very no frills: a complete rundown of exactly what products she was using. The list mixed inexpensive items—many of them K-beauty—with pricier options, which often came with a sympathetic disclaimer ("my heart breaks every time I look at its price tag") and read like a text from your most knowledgeable bestie. The Doc was a runway hit, eventually finding a permanent home on The Strategist. Viera-Newton also found a home there, where she's been writing, testing, and experimenting with skincare ever since. Now, what's she's learned from years of experience can be found in the pages of her new book: Let's Face It: Secrets of a Skincare Obsessive, a gorgeously-illustrated (courtesy of Laura Chautin) and detailed guide to absolutely everything skincare.

To celebrate the release of Let's Face It, I spoke to Viera-Newton about her writing process, the OG Doc, and some new and old favorites.