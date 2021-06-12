Reviewed: Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara Tints Lashes Over Time

For the price, the Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara is impressive. It delivers beautiful, natural-looking volume and definitely imparts a really subtle lash tint over a two-week period.

May transfer a little over the course of the day

We put the Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Fun fact: I have never had a lash tint. I know, this is a weird admission from someone who writes about beauty all day long. But the truth is, I have a phobia of people getting too close to my eyes (I’ve never had a lash lift or eyelash extensions, either).

But I’m also partial to a full, dark, fluffy lash, which is why the Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara appealed to me. Not only is it a lengthening mascara but it's a gradual tint as well. The concept is simple: Apply every day as you would normally, and after about two weeks, you should start to notice a darkening of the natural lashes.

Sounds genius, right? But ever the skeptic, I took it upon myself to test it out for a few weeks before a) getting too excited, and b) recommending it to you, dear reader. But here we are, 14 days in, and I have compiled all of my thoughts into the below review. Keep scrolling to read.

Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara Best for: All lash types, but especially fair lashes, or anyone who likes to tint their lashes regularly Uses: As a mascara and a lash tint Active ingredients: Hydrolyzed keratin Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin wax Price: $16 (can go for as little as $9 but is mostly sold out online right now) Shade range: Extreme Black and Black About the brand: Rimmel is a UK-founded drugstore beauty brand that specializes in on-trend makeup products. It was originally established by perfumer Eugene Rimmel in 1834 and was a driving force in the modernization of cosmetics.

About My Lashes: Long and fair

For the record, I rarely react to eye products and wouldn’t consider my eyes or lashes sensitive, watery, or reactive. If anything, I love piling on layers and layers of mascara to the point of no return. I have quite long lashes naturally, but they’re really fair, so anything that grabs and tints each lash—including the baby ones—is a yes from me.

In terms of aesthetic (and you might have already guessed this), I love a long, fluffy, dark, defined lash. Chunky volume is not really my thing. Instead, I’m all about definition, length, and clean separation.

The Science: A gradual, semi-permanent tint

While relatively straightforward, I thought I’d still touch on how exactly the Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara works. So essentially it's a mascara with a soft semi-permanent tint that builds on the lash each time you apply, gradually darkening them. So even when you remove the product, your bare lashes will look fuller and more defined. One you stop using it, the tint slowly fades, so keep it up if you want to maintain depth of color.

How to Apply: Layer up

Emily Algar

Mascara is highly personal, and you can apply it in a way that appeals to your lash aesthetic. I like mine long and fluffy, so I basically keep on layering until it shows signs of clumping. I found the Rimmel formula super lightweight, so it layered nicely. I never apply mascara to my bottom lashes, but tried it once for the purpose of this review and it went on easily. In fact, the brush is really wiry, so it does a stellar job at picking up those tiny baby lashes.

The Results: Soft, fluffy lashes and a subtle tint

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

I think we can break this up into two parts: the mascara itself and the tinted element.

I'll start with the mascara. I definitely would categorize the Rimmel Volume Colourist formula as quite natural-looking. If anything, I found it delivered more length and definition than volume (despite the name), but I loved it regardless. However, if you prefer big, full, dramatic lashes, this probably isn't for you. I'd say it sits somewhere halfway between a bare and bold lash look.

After a 15-hour day, it had transferred a little, but nothing a quick swipe of concealer couldn't fix. But if smudging is a huge issue for you normally, this could present as an issue. Maybe opt for something with longer wear.

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Okay, now for the tint! In short, it worked. It wasn't overly dramatic, but I absolutely noticed a difference after 10 consistent days of use. I've never had a professional lash tint, so I can't really compare the two. But in terms of price and convenience, I'd say it's a decent alternative.

It's also a great option during the summer months or on vacation when you may want a more defined lash that won't smudge and move around while you're swimming.

The Value: A bargain, if you can find it

I am continually impressed by drugstore mascara formulas, and the Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara is no exception. It costs only marginally more than a large oat milk cappuccino and still manages to serve up length, definition, and a subtle lasting tint over time. Like I mentioned, it transferred slightly, but this could probably be fixed with a dusting of translucent powder on the eyelid. It's not widely available online at the moment, so it will currently run you $16 on Amazon, but you also might find it at your local drugstore.

Similar Products: You've got options

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift, and Curl Mascara: This Rihanna creation ($24) doesn’t tint the lashes like the Rimmel Volume Colourist formula, but it does impart a similar soft, clean length and curl. It’s inky black for optimal definition as well.

Cargo HD Picture Perfect Lash Tint Mascara: This mascara ($22) is one of the few additional options on the market that promises to improve lashes instantly and tint them over time. But unlike the Rimmel version, this one tints the lashes instantly and the effects last for about three days.