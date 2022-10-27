How to Get Rihanna's Diamond Eyes and Glowing Skin at the 'Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Never one to shy away from a lewk, Rihanna just proved that going to the movies in a ball gown is always a good idea. The singer and style icon arrived at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on October 26, wearing a full sequin dress paired with an invisible glitter makeup look.

With beau A$AP Rocky by her side in a matching 'fit, Rihanna attended the premiere in a strapless, floor-length Rick Owens dress, which features olive sequins, denim boning, and a raw denim hem. The dress is ruched around Rihanna's hips and adds volume to her look, similar to a Victorian bustle. (Megan Fox just wore a dress with similar ruching, which makes us believe that this is a red carpet trend that's here to stay.) Rihanna's longtime stylist, Jahleel Weaver, paired the dress with olive heels and beige leather opera gloves for an earthy, monochromatic look.

Getty

Her hairstylist, Yusef, kept in theme with Rihanna's recent side part-centered looks and created voluminous yet casual waves, while keeping the section by her ear braided.

Rihanna's makeup artist and Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty, Priscilla Ono, reveals that the star's makeup was inspired by her dazzling camo-chic dress: "We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress," says Ono in a statement.

Getty

Ono prepped Rihanna's skin with the Fenty Skin Start'r Set ($80), which includes the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. Once Rihanna's hydrating skincare was complete, Ono used the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330 ($39) and Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer in 300 ($28) to even out the star's complexion.

As with any red-carpet appearance, it's important to lock makeup into place—Ono used the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder ($34) in Cashew and Banana and the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($34) to set her base layer and diminish shine.

Ono then carved out Rihanna's features with Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha ($28) before finishing her complexion with the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Bajan Gyal ($34) to add a bronzed glow.

Getty

"We created a diamond-like shimmer on Rihanna's face and body using her favorite Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?! ($40), which then allowed her semi-matte neutral pink lips with Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen ($20) to really pop," says Ono.

Ono continues, "We chose a coordinating olive green color for her eyes with Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank ($23) and took that shade into her waterline so that it was a fresh and graphic eye look." Ono also used the Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky ($28) to add dimension to Rihanna's crease, while Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I'm Black ($24) created volume and length in the star's lashes. A sheer coat of the Diamond Bomb Highlighter ($40) was then pressed onto Rihanna's lids for an invisible glitter effect.

Rihanna has been serving some '90s opulence vibes lately, and last night's look proves that she won't be stopping anytime soon.

