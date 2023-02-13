There are two kinds of Super Bowl veiwers: those who actually watch the game, and those who are just there to eat wings and watch the commercials. No mater kind you are (or if you even tuned in at all), you likely know that Rihanna painted the 57th Super Bowl (and her new baby bump) red at the halftime show.



The Fenty Beauty founder performed a medley of her most popular songs like "Work," "Diamonds," and, of course, "Umbrella." The show was nothing short of a spectacle full of flashing lights, hovering stages, hundreds of backup dancers dressed in white, and Rihanna herself wearing a red monochromatic outfit.

Rihanna's stylist and Creative Director, Jahleel Weaver fit her in in an all-red look, comprised of a custom red Loewe bustier, a red mockneck jumpsuit, red MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon Lace-Up Sneakers, a red jacket with gloves attached to its cuffs, clusters of white diamond earrings by Messika Jewelry.

The star didn't go through many outfit changes, per se, but she did wear a few different jackets throughout the performance. After taking off her first short leather jacket, Rihanna revealed a ruby and diamond statement ring on her hand, an icy red watch. and vintage brooches sourced from Joseph Saidian and Sons on her utility jumpsuit. To close out her performance, she put on an oversized red jacket by Ailïa, in homage to André Leon Talley.

Most artists do their glam touch-ups off-stage, but Rihanna blotted her complexion with the Fenty Beuaty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($34) on camera for the whole world to see. As for the rest of her look, the inspiration behind Rihanna's red glam was the stage she performed on. “That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip," says Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.” Ono used the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($29) for a smudge-free red lip that stayed in place throught her entire performance.

Getty Images

For complexion, Ono prepped Rihanna's skin with a quick facial using the Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment ($40), Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor ($38), Fenty Beauty Pr Kiss-r Lip-Loving Scrubstick ($16) and Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' Lip Mask ($22).

Ono then applied thin layers of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($39), Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer ($28), Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation ($39), and the Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($34) to create that soft matte skin. Then, she used the Match Stix Contour Stick in shade Mocha ($28) to sculpt out Rihanna's bone structure before adding warmth to her complexion with the Sun Stallk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in shade Bajan Gyal ($34).

Ono then sculpted out Rihanna's brows with the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler ($22) in shades Medium Brown and Dark Brown, then added a subtle pop of shimmer to her lids with the Bomb Posse Eyeshadow Palette ($34), and added a finishing wing with the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in shade Cuz I’m Black ($24).

Getty Images

The most exciting detail was, of course, the baby bump that Rihanna revealed for the first time at last night's show, confirming that she's pregnant with baby number two. A less obvious detail was her fiery red manicure that perfectly married her glam to her all-red outfit. Celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees reveals, “We wanted the nails to pop, so we went with Cnd’s Devil Red, which is the perfect true red that really complements her tone. The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands while still staying true to the classic look.”

With a bright red color and square tip shape, Rihanna's Super Bowl manicure is pretty easy to achieve. Kyees first started off with Cnd's Cuticle Away ($13) to prep the singer's cuticles and nailbeds before using the Cnd Plexigel Bonder ($28) to create a base for the manicure. Then, she used the Cnd Future Form ($39) as a base to build out Rihanna's length and square shape with the Cnd Plexigel Builder ($28). After buffing the nails and filing them into a square shape, Kyees applied two coats of Cnd Shellac in Devil Red ($16) before sealing the entire manicure with the Cnd Shellac No-Wipe+ Top Coat ($16) and the Cnd SolarOil ($10) for a high shine finish.

Rihanna finished off her look with an updo featuring stick-straight face-framing tendrils, and butt-length Medusa braids that trailed out of her lengthy ponytail. Overall, it was a look fit for Rihanna's first time back on stage in years.

