Rihanna's Simple and Sleek Pony Is Worth Copying

Rihanna dubbed her son “the flyest baby ever” in her most recent Instagram post—our question is, how can he not be? Rihanna has been turning looks lately, she recently wore her half-up half-down hairdo while out to dinner in Paris, and has since been spotted in NYC wearing some of the best flippy hairstyles we’ve seen on the star in a while. On April 26, Rihanna’s hairstylist, Kendall Dorsey, posted a photo of the singer’s snatched pony that we can't wait to copy.

If you're looking for maternity style inspo, there's no one better to turn to than Rihanna, and her latest look is no exception. The singer wore a sheer lavender knit crop top, low-rise jeans, and a patchwork jacket with yellow, lavender, and blue leather, along with bright orange fur. She paired the outfit with large black sunnies and glamorous drop earrings. In true Rihanna fashion, her bare baby bump was on display, and she held a a Louis Vuitton briefcase in one hand and her sleeping son in the other.

Rihanna's sleek pony was the perfect pairing with her bright outfit. To start, Dorsey used the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($28) which acts like a mini keratin treatment, leaving hair silky and free of frizz. He added some of the Curl Wow Flo-etry Vital Natural Serum ($30) to introduce moisture to Rihanna's strands for a shiny and healthy-looking appearance. Dorsey revealed on Instagram that he used BaBylissPro hot tools to smooth out the strands for an extra slick look, along with the Dyson AirWrap ($600) to add bounce to Rihanna’s ponytail.

To ensure that her hair would stay in place all night, Dorsey used the Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray ($26), and then used the Color Wow One Minute Transformation ($24) on dry hair for instant de-frizzing. A slicked-back pony typically looks shiny but can be hard to the touch thanks to products like hair gel or wax sticks. Instead, Dorsey added the Color Wow Pop & Lock Frizz-Control and Glossing Serum ($20) to condition the hair and keep it soft while adding a high-shine look. He added just a smidge more shine with the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray ($29) and then added body to her flowing ends with the Color Wow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texturizing Spray ($26).