5 Fashion Trends We Loved From Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 has dropped on Amazon Prime. The show, which aired just in time for the fall fashion weeks, gives us a glimpse into some of the trends we can expect to see over the last few months of 2021 and 2022. Rihanna, who is the show’s executive producer and Savage x Fenty’s creative director, told Vogue that the location was the main inspiration for this show. It was shot at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, a building with a noticeable industrial architecture reminiscent of the 1970s vision of the future.
The Savage X Fenty show Vol. 3 was representative of our times, both regarding fashion and the show’s creative vision. It played on the duality of being succinctly indoors and outdoors, very much like we have been these past months. Here, we break down some of the 2022 trends spotted during the show.
The Brighter, the Better
After spending most of our time indoors, there’s no reason why lingerie and sleepwear shouldn’t be fun and experimental. In fact, the brighter, the better. This year’s Savage x Fenty show celebrated all colors of the rainbow. Shades of neon, mainly yellow, orange, and blue, were all over Savage X Fenty Vol. 3.
If you’ve wanted to adopt highlighter hues into your wardrobe but aren’t sure how, neon lingerie is a great way to start. Bright pink was a mainstay at the show, with pieces ranging from mesh bodysuits to satin pants. Clearly, the color, which was everywhere in Spring/Summer 2021, is here to stay.
Pantone released its 2022 color trends earlier this week and included 10 shades ranging from bright pink to yellow and orange. This also echoes the recent return of the color block trend this past year. Being bold has never been cooler.
Party Style
Just like months of staying in has inspired a resurgence of bright colors, party styles are also back. There are several reasons people have been predicting this decade will usher in a second roaring '20s, and over-the-top fashion is one of them.
The third installment of Savage X Fenty was filled with silver, blue, and sparkling fabrics. The 1970s inspired the show's Pleated Lamé collection, and its retro-futuristic vibe is also reminiscent of early 2000s Y2K. Silver sets and micro slips with chains are perfect examples of the fusion of those two decades. The collection's Disco Metallics and Shining Star sets were also an ode to party style, focusing on mesh, metallics, and glittery designs.
2000s Pop-Punk
The 2000s pop-punk aesthetic directly inspired the Leather Tease collection. Many items flaunt a gorgeous hunter green color and marry vinyl and mesh, harkening back to the era's halcyon days. Overall, this collection is glossy and sexy with accessories like harnesses and thigh-high vinyl stockings.
Snakeskin Prints
Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 brought back animal prints with its Cold-Hearted Snake collection. Blacks, browns, and reds can round out in the group, and the set accents strong lines that trace the body’s natural curves.
Many items also mix prints and fabrics: snakeskin and mesh, lace and silk. Others put the accent on cutout designs, like some teddies and an asymmetrical lace bralette. Rihanna, Erykah Badu, and Soo Joo Park modeled this collection during the show to much fanfare.
Sleepwear-as-Outerwear
Many items part of Savage x Fenty’s new collection can be worn as everyday wear. (Yes, really!) Normani’s yellow neon and black mesh cut-out bodysuit, worn during her “Wild Side” performance, could very easily translate to a party or on the street. Vanessa Hudgens even wore the collection during Savage x Fenty’s official red carpet event. She sported a pair of dark green pajama pants with a matching shirt, posting the outfit on Instagram: “Who says you can’t do PJs on a carpet? Not me.”