5 Fashion Trends We Loved From Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 has dropped on Amazon Prime. The show, which aired just in time for the fall fashion weeks, gives us a glimpse into some of the trends we can expect to see over the last few months of 2021 and 2022. Rihanna, who is the show’s executive producer and Savage x Fenty’s creative director, told Vogue that the location was the main inspiration for this show. It was shot at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, a building with a noticeable industrial architecture reminiscent of the 1970s vision of the future.

The Savage X Fenty show Vol. 3 was representative of our times, both regarding fashion and the show’s creative vision. It played on the duality of being succinctly indoors and outdoors, very much like we have been these past months. Here, we break down some of the 2022 trends spotted during the show.

