Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Show Redefines What It Means to Feel Sexy

Rihanna has come back with the third installment of her famous Savage X Fenty show—just in time for the 2021 fall fashion weeks. According to the singer and mogul, Vol. 3 presents a celebration of body and movement. It features "strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY."

Savage x Fenty

From its first installment, the Savage X Fenty event has always emphasized the importance of inclusivity and diversity by featuring models of all genders, body types, races, and religions. It's a common thread to all of Rihanna's projects, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

However, this year, the brand took things a step further in its mission to celebrate all bodies. In Vol. 3, it isn't solely about representing everybody (although the casting was as celebratory and inclusive as ever); it's also about showing how being sexy stems from confidence, which everyone can relate to.

Savage x Fenty

Rihanna herself says that what she considers "sexy" has changed since the first show in 2018. "My definition of sexy has gone from outside to inside," she told Vogue. "Sexy is usually labeled as this thing that's outward in appearance, but it's not. It's really not. When you see someone's personality and their confidence, it's like damn, they can own a room no matter what they look like. No matter what, they own that room. And that is what's sexy to me."

This ethos is reflected throughout the show: models, dancers, and musical performances all had an attitude of sexiness that transcends clothes and lingerie. The models weren't put into categories according to their gender or body type—all the models and dancers perform as a collective. In short, being sexy this time around has less to do with how the models acted and had everything to how they felt.

Savage x Fenty

This sense of community is a powerful concept and one that Rihanna's embraced for years, but here she takes it a step further. Not only are the models united in their sexiness, but they all share raw and unapologetic confidence together. Put simply, they all are sexy in their own way, and they know it. This attitude exudes power, which in turn, empowers viewers.

The third installment of the Savage X Fenty show also embraces representation, evolving that definition with each performance. "I'm always rooting for the underdog, and there's always someone left to represent. Everything that's been going on in the world has influenced not just this collection, but the way we look at our talent," Rihanna told Vogue. "It's really influenced the way we look at representation—which, I think, is actually more important than even the collection. It's a fashion show, yeah, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented. It brings a lot of confidence out in someone; it gives them a lot of reassurance that they have a space in this world. And that's something that we push ourselves to expand every single year."

Savage x Fenty

The event featured some newcomers: Lauren Wasser, a model who had both her legs amputated because of Toxic Shock Syndrome, made an appearance. Janay Watson, a model with vitiligo, and Jana B. Thompkins, a pregnant dancer, took part in Savage X Fenty vol. 3. The show also featured men of all sizes and of different races such as Nyjah Huston, Troye Sivan, Lucky Blue Smith, Soouizz Okeke, and Jeremy Pope. "I think men have been left behind in terms of inclusion and curves," said Rihanna.



Savage X Fenty vol. 3 can be streamed now on Amazon Prime. You can tune in from home and discover Savage x Fenty's latest lingerie collection. The Savage X Fenty show is a pre-recorded and carefully crafted performance that goes beyond the traditional fashion show. It features performances from artists like BIA, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. Dancing is also an integral part of the event, with Parris Goebel as the choreographer.

Savage x Fenty

The collection encompasses bras sizing 32-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Underwear and sleepwear range from sizes XS-3X and S-XXXL. Items are available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website and the Amazon Fashion Store.

