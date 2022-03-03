How Rihanna's Not-So-Maternity Wear Is Reinventing Pregnancy Style

From pop star to fashion icon to beauty mogul to mom-to-be, it's no surprise that Rihanna would also modernize maternity fashion—and we're taking notes. From the day she made her pregnancy announcement in a vintage Chanel bright pink puffer—paired with a Christian Lacroix crucifix adorning her belly and ripped jeans, of course—to her striking looks at NYFW, Riri is breaking the pregnancy style mold.

Most recently, she was spotted at the Dior Fall 2022 show wearing a sheer lace slip over a matching bra and panty set. Paired with a leather trench and knee-high patent leather boots, the outfit went viral for its relaxed, slinky aesthetic. In short, this celeb mother-to-be is not letting her bump stop her from getting these looks off.

After all, black leggings, voluminous dresses, comfy shoes are the usual wear for a pregnant mom-to-be (and if that's your style, go off). Still, we should have known that everyone's favorite Bad Gal wasn’t going to sacrifice giving us groundbreaking fashion moments for the sake of comfort. However, maternity wear goes deeper than pulling a stellar look.

"I really admire how she is showing off her baby bump so much and not trying to hide it, which is how maternity clothing usually is marketed," says Samii Ryan, the CEO and Founder of her eponymous streetwear brand (and new mom). "I think it's a huge step away from how pregnant women typically dress and it's making women feel more confident with how their body looks whether they're expecting or not."

For many, pregnancy is a beautiful experience. But, some women struggle to retain their sense of self when they become mothers. Society tells them to cover up and conform to outdated cultural norms of what "motherhood" looks like. This often means staying away from short dresses, crop tops, and certainly heels—all "rules" we're glad the Fenty founder has broken.



Having a child is a life-altering event, but Rihanna shows us that pregnancy can be an addition to personal style—not a limitation. Her outfits are a stunning example of how to stay true to yourself and not conform to preconceived notions of maternity wear should be. We instead get to see her embrace her bump and reimagine trends, as she's always done.

Here’s to hoping the trendsetter encourages more people to step outside of their comfort zone. If you need some inspo to start, Byrdie’s got you covered with some of Rihanna’s recent head-turning maternity looks.



Rihanna's Best Maternity Looks



This look set the tone for what was to come from our fashion fave. At her Fenty Beauty Universe event, Rihanna wore a head-to-toe metallic fringe set from The Attico. All spotlights were on this lime green backless halter top and ombre silver-to-purple bottoms. Finished with a pair of black Manolo sandals, this looks is nothing short of phenomenal.

Noughties, meet maternity wear! Rihanna is seen here wearing a tie-front crop top and baggy blue jeans. But the true show stopper is this patchwork denim and leopard coat. Only Ri would finish this look off with a pair of Tom Ford heels with the strap styled over her denim and a camo baseball cap—genius.

Another gorgeous belly moment: Rihanna wore this lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with stirrup leggings from The Attico and Jimmy Choo pumps. She opted for a high-low moment adding a Carhartt jacket to complete the look.



In true bad gal fashion, Rihanna wore a sheer slip over a matching black neglige—topped with a leather trench and eye-catching patent leather boots. TBH, our favorite look to date.



Spotted at the Off-White runway show, the fashion icon wore a peachy monochrome leather mini dress with a matching oversized shearling coat from Diesel. She completed the look off with a Dior Saddle Bag and laced-up Manolo’s.



Riri showed up and out to Gucci 2022 show in Milan wearing (what else?) but head-to-toe Gucci. Rocking a belly-baring black latex and lace long sleeve bra top, her low-rise pants included an eye-catching dragon decal. She finished the outfit with a lavender fur coat and a disco-inspired headpiece.

This lavender fur coat persisted through the night, reappearing at the Gucci afterparty. But, for her second event, Rihanna paired it with a sheer vintage Gucci mini dress with a plunging cut-out. The Barbadian beauty mogul accessorized with a custom pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals and a matching beaded Gucci monogram clutch.