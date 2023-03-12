Rihanna's Perfectly Messy Bun Is the Highlight of the Oscars Red Carpet

Rihanna is one to steal the spotlight practically everywhere she goes, whether she’s debuting her baby bump at the Super Bowl or casually wearing diamonds on the streets of NYC. Tonight, at the 2023 Oscars, the singer is nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Lift Me Up,” which she wrote for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—and rest assured, she set the red carpet ablaze with her messy top bun and, of course, her baby bump.

Although Rihanna *technically* arrived at the Oscars in an oversized t-shirt and a bucket hat (only she could pull that off), her red carpet ensemble was one for the books. Her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, dressed the singer in a rich brown Alaïa outfit, which features a sheer long-sleeve mock neck that perfectly shows off her baby bump. On top of that, she wears a deep brown leather bra, which matches her flowing leather skirt equipped with multiple slits on both hips as well as an extremely long train. We're used to seeing Rihanna covered in diamonds, but tonight she wears amber-colored drop earrings and matching rings.

Rihanna’s hairstylist created a messy top bun for the singer, which features the same sort of haphazard flips that would happen when creating a quick bun on layered hair. The rest of her hair is slicked back, save for a few face-framing curls, and the peices that shoot out from the top of her bun. The overall hairstyle has a quick-and-easy feel to it, which juxtaposes the rest of her vampy, glam look.

We knew that something red was coming for Rihanna thanks to Fenty Beauty's latest Instagram post,and it's confirmed: she topped off her glamorous look with a bold red lip and a matching cherry red manicure with a long squoval shape. The rest of her glam is pretty minimal, she wore a simple hazy wash of brown shadow on her crease, as well as a subtle wing and red blush.