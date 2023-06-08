Rihanna Is Making Milk Bath Nails Her Summer Signature

Whether she’s paving the way for maternity wear or stunning in a corsage-covered dress at fashion’s biggest night, Rihanna always makes whatever she wears look totally effortless. The latest thing? That would be a new Fenty face scrub and a long milk bath manicure.

On June 7, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a gif of her using Fenty Beauty’s new Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub ($28). Throughout the gif, Rihanna wears a purple knit sweater, a gold chain necklace, diamond studs, and the coral face scrub applied perfectly as a mask. With her hair pulled back and a piercing smize, she looks way fiercer than the average skincare aficionado might while washing their face.

Only Rihanna can make skincare look so glam, and she paired the look with a cute semi-sheer milky manicure. Her nails are long and feature a soft-square shape. Many variations on the milk bath manicure have surfaced in recent months (like strawberry milk, chocolate milk, and even blueberry milk nails)—but with a creamy white color that features a hint of sheerness, Rihanna went the traditional route with an OG milk bath manicure.

The milk bath manicure has reigned supreme for the better part of a year now, and with Rihanna has already been spotted in both a classic milky mani and a milky French, cementing the style's status as summer's biggest nail trend. We recently reported that pastel polish of any kind will be in this season, and while opaque manicures are made for sun-kissed skin, a milk bath manicure is an option for a mani that features a soft, creamy color but with less full-on opacity.

If you’re looking to get in on the trend, I’m sure that at this point, you can say “milk bath” to any in-the-know manicurist, and they’ll know what to do. Still, if you want to get the look at home, all you’ll need to do is apply two coats of sheer creamy-white nail polish, like the Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow ($10). Still, if all you have in your collection is opaque white nail polish, you can sheer the color out with a clear base coat for the trademark milky finish.