Rihanna on the Beauty Product That Has Worked Like "Magic" During Her Pregnancy

FYI: Yes, Rihanna really does look that flawless in real life. At the celebration for Fenty Beauty's launch at Ulta Beauty stores, the mogul showed up glowing from head to toe—including her pregnancy bump, which she showcased with the help of a shimmering Coperni ensemble and belly chain. "I don't look like this on a regular day," she kept insisting, but somehow I doubt any of us would have an easy time keeping up with her on an off-duty day, either.

During a break from making the rounds at the event, Rih filled us in on some of her all-time faves, from her can't-live-without beauty staples to her go-to sweet treat. And, P.S., if Rihanna's "the one" is actually multiple items, you don't question it.

The One Product She's Been Loving During Pregnancy

I would have to say my Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick ($28). It works like magic, especially when my face changes and a second chin pops up and my nose decides to double in width.

The One Fenty Beauty Product Everyone Should Try

I feel like you have to have a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($20). You're going to run out quickly because you're going to use it all day long, but you have to have a Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb OG in your purse at all times. For me, that's a forever thing.

Rihanna/Fenty Beauty/Ulta Beauty

The One Skincare Product She Can't Live Without

Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($42) or Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($38). Taking care of my skin is a big deal, especially right now. Moisturizing with Butta Drop and protecting it from the sun is also important because my skin is super sensitive right now.

The One Thing She Does To Treat Herself

In general? Krispy Kreme doughnuts! When it comes to beauty, I like to indulge with lipsticks. I like to try different colors and match them to my mood or outfit. Whatever the occasion is, you can play that up or down depending on what you're vibing with at the moment.

The One Thing That Makes Her Feel Most Confident

Honestly, a beat face and a good contour. Nobody does it better than my glam team. I honestly don't look like this on a regular day, so don't get carried away out there. Future moms, it does not look like this on a regular day. I'm just letting you know! My glam team helps me pull it together. I walk out feeling like I can conquer the world.

Rihanna/Fenty Beauty/Ulta Beauty

The One Thing She Does To De-Stress

I like taking baths, but I don't always have time to do that, so I like spending time doing my makeup. Makeup can change everything: it could change your mood, outfit, or whole day. And if you take your time, it's very therapeutic.

The One Thing She Does Every Morning

Waddle to the bathroom. [Laughs] Honestly, applying Hydra Vizor starts the day for me when it comes to my skincare and beauty regimen.

