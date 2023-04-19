Rihanna's Date Night Hairstyle Is So Easy to Recreate

Maternity fashion has come a long way, and there's no better example than Rihanna. Instead of hiding her bump, she often makes it the central focus of her outfit—even on the red carpet—and always has stunning hair and makeup to match. Her most recent half-up, half-down hairdo is another one to add to your list to re-create, pregnant or not.



On April 17, Rihanna was spotted out and about in Paris. She wore two different looks, the first of which showed off her bump with a grey cropped tee and grey baggy cargo pants. She accessorized the outfit with a vintage Fendi patchwork coat, grey pointed-toe pumps, and a diamond choker to add some extra dazzle to her outfit. After hitting César Restaurant, she attended a second dinner wearing a brown and black knitted tube top, bright blue pants with a distressed hem, a luxurious brown fur coat, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

She kept the same voluminous half-up, half-down hairstyle, created by celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, throughout her outfit changes. To get the look, Dorsey first washed Rihanna’s hair with the Curl Wow Hooked Clean Shampoo ($29), which clarifies the scalp and strands of excess product buildup while retaining moisture. Then, Dorsey used the Curl Wow Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner ($29) to add bounce back into Rihanna’s hair before adding the Color Wow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texturizing Spray ($26) to add style memory, heat protection, and fullness without a crunchy feel.

After blowing her hair out and adding in bouncy, touchable waves, Dorsey pinned Rihanna’s hair into a half-up, half-down style with a few face-framing tendrils. Dorsey finished the look off by pressing the Color Wow Root Cover-Up ($35) onto her roots to add an extra touch of fullness.

Rihanna managed to keep her hair looking pristine throughout both dinners and finished the look off with a wash of silver shadow on her eyes, a glossy brown lip, and a wash of coral blush on her cheeks. It’s just more proof that no one does pregnancy glam quite like Riri.