Rihanna Just Cosigned the Gothy Lip Liner Trend

Regardless of the time or place, there is one thing Rihanna never messes up: her glam, hair, and impeccable style. Okay, well, that's actually three things, but come on! It's Rihanna!



The definition of a multi-hyphenate touched down in Paris on June 20 to sit front row at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton men's show for the brand's Spring 2024 collection, and it is safe to say she looked flawless while doing so.



For the runway–which commenced at sunset on the scenic Pont Neuf bridge—the Fenty Beauty Founder wore a full face of her products. Painted by the renowned Priscilla Ono, Badgalriri sported a small but crisp cat eye that exaggerating her deep hazel-green eyes, and completed the look with a dark nude eyeshadow, chrome glaze overlay, and shimmering inner corner.



However, our eyes weren't so much on hers as they were on her vampy lip look. Her lips were lined with rich brown that gave them an even more voluminous appearance, and the deep shade faded into the center of her pout until it transitioned into a natural-tint pink. The mesmerizing lip combo was made even more eye-catching with the finishing touch of a glossy, shiny top coat—matching the sparkling finish on top of her eyelids. She's the latest celebrity to embrace deep gothy lip liner—Megan Thee Stallion and JT from City Girls recently wore similar looks—making us believe the trend is here to stay this summer.



As for hair, Rihanna's look was solid proof that the side part will never go out of style. Styled by her collaborators Yusef and Naphia White, the icon's long tresses were swept to her right, slightly covering the side of her face and showing off light brown streaks in her dark brown mane.



Of course, to sit front row at Louis Vuitton, you're going to want to look the part. And look the part is just what she did. Styled by Amir Dayi and Jahleel Weaver, Riri came to the show wearing a look that debuted on the runway: a denim-made pixelated camo ensemble with an exact matching bra and bucket hat. The top was unbuttoned to her hips to show off not only the bra but also her baby bump–continuing her streak of pregnancy-positive fashion. She finished the look off with large silver hoop earrings, layers of diamond necklaces, and a wristwatch-inspired choker embellished with even more diamonds.



Inseparable from the star was her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who matched his love in a full denim ensemble. Together they–alongside other A-listers Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, and Zendaya–watched as Pharrell carried Virgil Abloh's LV torch with his 75-look collection.

