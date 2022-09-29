Rihanna Cracked the Code on the Perfect Fall Lip

In life, you can either be a jack of all trades or a master of none. At least, that’s how the saying went until Rihanna entered the scene, seamlessly shifting from music to a fashion and beauty empire, proving that a person can excel in not just one or two, but three multi-billion dollar industries. What’s more, this past Sunday, the National Football League announced that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12. If her nine Grammys, cult-favorite makeup brand, and inclusive lingerie brand isn’t enough to make her goals—at the very least you can take some inspiration from Rihanna’s latest makeup look, where she cracked the code on the perfect fall lip.

With A$AP Rocky by her side, Rihanna headed to a Rolling Loud after party in a taupe ruched bodycon dress complete with a train. Her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, layered the dress under a green and black parka, and tossed on thigh-high black leather boots and silver jewelry to accessorize. The neutral yet glam dress, dazzling jewelry, and dominatrix-inspired boots paired with an oversized puffer jacket is the perfect blend of casual and edgy that makes Rhianna such a fashion legend.

As for hair, Rihanna opted for a sleek low ponytail while dabbling into the side part trend with a deep, asymmetrical part. Her hair stylist, Yusef added a moody wave through her bangs, which cover half her face.

Rihanna’s makeup artist and Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty, Priscilla Ono, added a swipe of silver eyeshadow onto the songstress’s lids, along with a warm brown shade in her crease to create dimension. With a matte complexion, cheekbone-sculpting contour, and well-groomed brows, Rihanna's makeup look matched her outfit since it offered a neutral simplicity with striking metallic pops of color.

But what really caught our attention were Rihanna’s two-toned lips. Her lips featured a rusty brown shade on the edges, along with a nude shade at the center to create dimension and a full pout. The look is topped off with a high-shine gloss to add plumpness to the lips while delivering a wet look.

The resulting look has a dark, vampy edge that's perfect for delving into moodier colors as the weather cools down. Ono hasn't shared details on the exact products she used for the lip, but if we were the betting kind we would put money on Fenty's new Icon Lipstick ($20) in She's A CEO, a warm brown, and Gloss Bomb ($20) in Hot Chocolit.

Overall, Rihanna, for lack of a better word, slayed. We can all hope to be as lucky as she is to look this cool while dressing for fall.