Rihanna Brought Back Her Blunt Y2K Bangs

With her all-fur outfits, Louis Vuitton briefcases, and one of the most intricate gowns at this year's Met Gala, no one does maternity wear quite like Rihanna. She’s been one to show off her baby bump since her first pregnancy reveal back in 2022, and has since made it the focal point of her outfit as she steps out in micro crop tops and low-rise jeans. Her latest look? An oversized tee and throwback bangs.

On May 30, Rihanna posted a carousel of photos with the caption, “This shirt is old…” She wore an oversized black Savage x Fenty T-shirt that reads, “Wear a condom,” as she cradled her baby bump underneath. It’s obviously tongue in cheek, but Rihanna still managed to style her ‘fit impeccably by outfit sandwiching the tee with white sunglasses and white pointed-toe boots.

With an ironic graphic tee and a pointy boots, Rihanna serves Y2K fashion perfectly—and her hair just adds to the early aughts vibes. Rihanna wore full blunt bangs, and the rest of her hair was blown out pin-straight. In recent years, Rihanna has dabbled wispy micro bangs and side bangs, but these bangs are giving Rihanna’s full blunt bangs that she wore during her SOS era in 2006. Reese Witherspoon recently wore similar blunt bangs that were a throwback to her own 2000s hair, pointing to a revival of this bang style.

Getty Images

We’re all for switching things up with bangs, but celebrity hairstylist Vickie Vidov previously told Byrdie that you should make sure you’re committed to wearing this look. "Very few people have hairlines that allow their bangs to sit perfectly right out of bed to run out the door. For the rest of us, this is a commitment to add on those extra minutes in the morning while getting ready, be sure you’re okay with that." Plus, since blunt bangs are characterized by an almost-perfect line that travels across the forehead, you’ll need to trim them every few weeks for maintenance.

Disclosures aside, getting blunt bangs is relatively simple: you can ask your hairstylist for blunt bangs that will fit your face shape and ask them for styling pointers if you have cowlicks or textured hair. For curly blunt bangs, celebrity hairstylist Rachel Williams previously told Byrdie, “To style, use a curl cream such as Ouai Curl Crème ($32), air dry or blow-dry with a diffuser. Finish with a shine Spray such as Aloxxi Essential 7 Dry Oil Shine Mist ($27)."